Caroline Lamb was appointed Chief Executive of NHS Scotland and Director-General Health and Social Care in January 2021. Caroline moved into the Scottish Government in December 2019 to lead the Digital Health and Care Directorate. Advancing the use of digital technologies to support our health and care services remains one of her main priorities.

"Implementing measures including social distances may have adverse effects that need to be considered. These could include;

• Increased immobiliy and higher falls risk for particular patients.

• Low mood from social isolation

• Loss of contact with families.

-Paragraph 392 of statement

‘‘Concerns such as the ‘‘ Stay at Home ’’ messaging were resulting in people across wider society not seeking medical attention.’’

-Paragraph 865 of statement

‘‘Key areas of concern raised by the care home sector included:

-Risks of the medicalisation of care homes.

-Potential for significant unintended consequences on residents' physical health and emotional wellbeing , if a perceived lack of focus on rights, choices and their social and emotional needs.

-Paragraph 903 of statement

Testimony highlights

Was the voice of care home residents+loved ones ‘loud enough’ in government?

Balancing levels of risk.

‘‘There’s probably always improvements you can make in terms of engaging with ‘those groups. ’’

‘‘I’m sure there is more than can be done in that respect.' ‘

‘‘Certainly we were hearing a number of different voices and those voices were not always in agreement.’’

Guidance issued 13th March 2020

Who was making decisions on visiting restriction and isolation.

‘Essential visits' definition.

‘‘That was based on the best evidence and the best advice from clinical advisors within the Scottish Government including the Chief Medical Officer. ’’

‘‘The definition of essential visits..was around end of life visits being deemed essential but also if residents were distressed then that would be deemed an essential visit as well if that could alleviate their distress.''

Future pandemic discharge policy

More testing.

More IPC measures.

It is said immobilising patients is extremely dangerous to their wellbeing (pre covid) and that is why discharges from hospital take place but as we know during lockdown patients would still be immobilised in a care home with no access to healthcare support. Also many frail elderly with multiple comorbidities would be discharged back into an unfamiliar care home.

‘‘It is REALLY WELL ESTABLISHED that being in hospital is not the best place for someone who no longer has a clinical requirement, people decondition, they get confused, they DETERIORATE.’’

‘‘46% of the people who were discharged from hospitals to care homes were discharged back to the care home that had been their place of residence before they went into hospital.’’

‘‘You are having to stand down other areas of care that are VERY important for people.’’

Visiting restrictions and Anne’s Law

''Some residents in care homes were effectively locked down for a year or longer.''

‘‘Some residents in care homes were effectively locked down for a year or longer.’’

-Bo Eun Jung. Counsel to the inquiry

‘‘Anne’s Law is part of the Care Reform Scotland Bill which was passed unanimously in the Scottish Parliament..and is now awaiting on Royal Assent.’’

-Caroline Lamb

Questions-Scottish COVID Bereaved-Claire Mitchell KC

In hindsight what one thing would you change and why?

‘‘I wish we had more testing capacity earlier and i think also we could have been much clearer in our guidance earlier aswell.’’

Questions-John’s Campaign-Jessica Jones

‘Exceptional circumstance’ end of life visits.

‘‘Very often family members were not able to make it in time to be with their loved one when they died and were not there to provide support in the period leading upto that.’’

‘‘We even know of some cases where extremely upsettingly family members were let in and then were KICKED OUT AGAIN when their loved one did not die as quickly as had been expected.’’

Questions-Kate Beattie-Disabled People’s Organisations

Only ‘essential’ end of life visits permitted impacting care needs of residents.

CMO issued letter March/April 2020 over misuse DNACPR concerns.

Healthcare withdrawal in care homes persisted for 12 months.

‘‘A letter was still being sent even in April 2021 stressing to care homes that GPs can and should visit.’’

-Kate Beattie

Statement highlights

A massive 328 pages.

‘‘The Scottish Government has no role in individual decisions relating to the discharge of people from hospitals, including to care homes, and did not issue any guidance or instruction specifically in relation to discharge to those homes evaluated as weak or unsatisfactory. Local commissioning authorities have local procedures tobe followed in such instances.’’

-Paragraph 388

‘‘While the guidance issued by the Scottish Government on 13 March 2020 stated that long term care facilities should be subject to social distancing, including by reducing time in communal areas by 75% and socially isolating residents in rooms, that guidance also acknowledged mitigating factors for care providers to consider, when caring for residents in long term care, particularly for patients with dementia

‘‘At the outset of the pandemic, the Lord Advocate had issued a direction that Covid-19, or presumed Covid-19 deaths, did not require to be reported to the Crown, unless there was some other substantive reason for reporting that death.’’

-Paragraph 401

‘‘The report noted that whilst staff working across multiple locations and interacting with high numbers of residents increases transmission risk, there is no strong evidence on risks from visitors.’’

-Paragraph 405

‘‘In total, 54 of the 154 (35%) people testing positive died within 30 days of their hospital discharge. All of these deaths were recorded as being associated with Covid-19 on the death certificate.’’

-Paragraph 407

‘‘The Scottish Government recognised that face coverings could pose a real challenge for people who rely on lip-reading or seeing facial expressions in order to communicate and interact with other.’’

-Paragraph 610

‘‘The PCR test is sensitive and that at the end of illness tests can be negative one day and positive the next. Furthermore, the test shows the presence of any virus — active or inactive (i.e. not infectious). Therefore it is not in itself a measure of viral infectivity.’’

-Paragraph 705

‘‘A proportion of care homes reported more than 50% of their staff not tested or where there were a high number of staffing declining to be involved in testing.’’

-Paragraph 725

‘‘No test is 100% accurate, and testing will not replace the other layers of protection needed, including appropriate PPE and strict hand hygiene. However, it is an important additional layer of prevention and assurance to support the safe resumption of visiting."

-Paragraph 741

‘‘SAGE discussed the matter of false positive results at its meeting of 23 April 2020 and advised that behaviour studies demonstrated that people who thought they had already contracted Covid-19 were less likely to adhere to social distancing measures. SAGE advised that any testing strategies in development should factor in these behavioural insights (as produced by the SPI-B sub-group, which was attended by Scottish Government analysts.’’

-Paragraph 751

‘‘The Scottish Government worked with members of CPAG to develop a proposal for enabling people who live in adult care homes to nominate a`wellbeing supporter' who was able to visit in their room during a controlled COVID outbreak. This was because of concerns about the impact of isolation for prolonged periods when care homes closed.’’

-Paragraph 835

‘‘Some care home providers took individual decisions to construct screens (i.e. partitions separating visitors from the residents) there were concerns raised around the negative impact of use of screens on residents and their families.’’

-Paragraph 839

‘‘The 13 March 2020 guidance advocated that visitor numbers or visits were reduced by 75%. It was not a complete `lockdown', and the nationwide 'lockdown' was not yet in force. Residents were to isolate in their rooms for around 75% of the time.’’

‘‘The guidance indicated that management of people in their own rooms would be challenging for many socially and cognitively, recognising that this may be more marked for residents with dementia.’’

-Paragraphg 843

‘‘The CMO letter stated: "The way we provide patient care has changed during the pandemic, with increased use of telephone and Near Me assessments where possible to minimise potential transmission of infection through face-to-face contact. However, there are still times when a face-to-face consultation is clinically necessary, and an expectation that health and care professionals will continue to enter care settings such as care homes to provide ongoing care and support when required, with appropriate safety measures such as PPE in place."

-Paragraph 869

‘‘In February 2021, there were some media reports regarding the charity Mencap's concerns that people with learning disabilities were having DNACPR forms placed in their medical records inappropriately. This was expressed in a press release from Mencap where they responded to a Care Quality Commission (CQC) report in England into the application of DNACPR decisions during the COVID-19 pandemic.’’

-Paragraph 925

‘‘The Scottish Government has not calculated an accurate and robust excess death rate for care home residents during the COVID-19 pandemic.’’

-Paragraph 971

‘‘The risk of severe outcomes varied over time, with a decline in deaths as vaccines were rolled out and immunity increased.’’

-Paragraph 972

The four UK CMOs technical report states:

‘‘The majority of outbreaks (in care homes) were introduced unintentionally by staff members living in the wider community.’’

-Paragraph 1000

Thoughts



