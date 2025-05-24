Introduction

Sir Patrick John Thompson Vallance, Baron Vallance of Balham, is a British physician, scientist, life peer, and clinical pharmacologist who has served as Minister of State for Science in the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology since July 2024. He previously served as HM Government chief scientific adviser from 2018 to 2023.

‘‘The Covid-19 pandemic caused huge suffering and misery across the world and had both direct impacts as a result of the disease itself and indirect impacts as a result of the effort to tackle the virus. Unfortunately it will not be the last pandemic the world will see and future pandemics will take the world by surprise in different ways. One thing that should not be a surprise in any future pandemic is that the most disadvantaged and vulnerable parts of society are likely to suffer most, and this was tragically evident during Covid-19.’’

Testimony highlights

Asymptomatic PCR testing. Even if you have no symptoms and test negative still doesn’t mean you don’t have ‘COVID.’

‘‘The first thing we wanted to know is whether the test picked up COVID and didn’t pick up other things so you were'n’t getting so called false positives…people who had other diseases appearing to have COVID.’’

‘‘Secondly…there is a threshold of virus below which it might not work.’’

‘‘The positive tells you you have got COVID the negative doesn’t absolutely assure you haven’t.’’

Boris the libertarian?

Boris Johnson is a self-declared libertarian who hails Britain as a “land of liberty.”

‘‘For Rishi it’s all about personal responsibility..get the state out.’’

‘‘Instincts of this crew (Boris Johnson,Dominic Cummings, Chris Whitty) is to go for MORE enforcement and punitive measures…they ALWAYS wanted to go for stick not carrot.’’

PM:‘‘Punish people who won’t self isolate..punish people who aren’t doing the right thing…close some pubs and bars…we need ALOT more punishments and ALOT MORE closing down.’’

‘‘MASSIVE FINES…MASSIVE FINES.’’

Statement highlights

‘‘Testing plays an important role in the first three of the aims described above, but it is not alone in so doing. Other measures such as isolating, social distancing, the use of masks, furlough payments, sick pay, and environmental measures all play their part.’’

‘‘TTI was a crucial part of the armamentarium across the world. Testing, contact tracing and encouragement to isolate are standard and well established public health measures that have been known and used for many decades (and forms of contact tracing and isolation for centuries.’’

‘‘A key lesson from the first year of the pandemic that, when faced with a coming epidemic wave, it was sensible to introduce measures earlier than you think you want to, harder than you think you want to, and geographically broader than you think you want to. This is not a mantra to encourage the use of lockdowns, it is the opposite.’’

‘‘This science advice from SAGE was one input to the decisions, but there were others including: the economic costs of periods of isolation, the cost in terms of mental health, people's willingness to comply with such isolation periods etc..

‘‘There was no single fixed term for how long an individual would remain infectious but a probability range.’’

‘‘The first rapid diagnostic tests that did not require a laboratory gained WHO approval in 236 days. Whilst these are significant achievements, the aim is be ready with a rapid test within 100 days of an outbreak of any new epidemic or pandemic.’’

