Janis
Heaven help us... 'we were following the Science'; no just obeying Globalist diktats for fat salaries and pensions, in place because of the 'heavy responsibilities of the job?'. Nice, especially when you are never expected to be accountable. If it were not for Biologyphenom, I would be completely unaware of this enquiry. I have a particular distaste for the behavioural psychologists who helped gaslight the public.

JCB
Thanks so much for all the work you do, highlighting the great harms done to children by “Policy” and Lockdowns. It’s very saddening and shocking, but needs to be said and we need reminding. Isolation.. affecting children in almost every aspect of their lives; negatively. Children not dying From Covid, but from Policies and Restrictions… treating them as disease carriers, when they were not at risk from covid… ignoring their needs, and them more likely to die from “saving the nhs, by staying at home”, and therefore not having any health concerns addressed at hospital, like meningitis. ..The Huge impact on their mental health, due to isolation and stopping their social development, as well as education. 3 Lockdowns.. think I need to check more on when theses were. The horrific measures taken to curb a flu-like illness should never happen again. I’m appalled that anyone would think closing schools should happen again, if another pandemic was declared. The HCID list.. (Highly Contagious Infectious Disease List), 2020… I remember it was only classified as one for a short time, like late February or early March (? By Bill Gates, via the WHO ??), and remember distinctly that it was downgraded on the 19th March 2020… in the UK, and also in every single country in the world simultaneously ON THAT DATE… Lockstep.. …Then, on the 23rd March; Lockdown was declared, in England, definitely, and probably in Scotland too. I remember because someone very close to me has their birthday on that date.

How come supermarkets weren’t closed down. The whole thing of essential jobs and non essential jobs just cut out small businesses, and stopped people socialising. Isn’t school education essential? .. it’s not something that can be done online alone, especially if no digital equipment, support using it, or real people to liase with. Schools should never be closed again. And child abuse increased, as well as child isolation, and mental health decline. I know many young people who took their lives in 2020/1. Absolutely damming evidence.

Thanks again Biologphenom, for all this hard work you have put your time into, so we know the facts, and to help us never forget the awful harms done… that are continuing to this day.

