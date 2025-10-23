NB: More ‘‘whitewash’’ evidence that should be headlines all across the UK.

Introduction

Professor Russell Viner CBE is Chief Scientific Adviser for the Department of Education, former President of the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health and professor of Adolescent Health at the University College London Great Ormond St. Institute of Child Health. In 2022 he was made a Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE).

The following outlines what was really going on as people clapped on their doorsteps for the NHS.

‘‘It quickly became clear to me and others in the RCPCH and NHSE that..

..children and young people were beginning to suffer more from delayed presentations to hospital than from Covid-19 itself.’’

It was clear to me that…

..more children were dying because of delayed presentations (e.g. due to meningitis) because their parents were heeding the message “Stay home, protect the NHS.”

-Paragraph 4.2(a) of statement

Testimony highlights

Adverse impact of lockdown ‘extraordinary’

Considerable harms.

Lethal effects.

‘‘Stay at home protect the NHS’’ messaging harmful.

Suicide and child abuse risk increased.

Every part of child life effected.

Isolation harms.

Mental health harms.

‘‘I think there is now a plethora of data on long term harms.’’

‘‘When i was Royal College President it started to become clear to us that harms were accruing to children in many ways, in part because of policy.’’

‘‘We had evidence that more children at that stage (June 2020) DIED from not attending hospital for other conditions than had died from COVID-19.’’

‘‘The messaging of ‘‘stay home..save the nhs’’…was actually had some harms from children.’’

‘‘We also started to see a range of harms coming in terms of suicde risk…and some reports around child abuse.’’

‘‘Essentially we dismantled the safety net around our children.’’

‘‘It became clear there were harms really from quite early on.’’

‘‘EXTRAORDINARY levels of harm…so delayed presentation right across all physical health conditions and mental health condtions.’’

‘There was harm in terms of social isolation.’’

‘‘It was almost every part of children’s lives.’’

‘‘We know that young people in particular are vulnerable to social isolation.’’

‘‘For a GREAT MAJORITY this was a clear harm to their mental health.’’

COVID death recording

Those harmed the most from the restrictions died the most ‘involving covid-19.’

‘COVID’ positive yet NOT the cause of death.

‘COVID’ risk in children comparable to flu.

‘‘We found the great majority of children who actually died and had a positive COVID test actually died..we said the positive COVID test was incidental.’‘

‘‘Supposedly of deaths with a positive test only 40% of them we FELT were from COVID rather than children who die with COVID.’’

‘‘Deprivation was a major risk factor.’’

Were children superspreaders?

Initial modelling assumptions and feelings proven false.

Children’s lives and rights upended.

‘’The ASSUMPTION’S were COVID would be the same as (influenza).’‘

‘’There was a general FEELING that children were agents of disease.’‘

‘’Children were little effected by the harms of the pandemic...but most of the thinking around children was about CONTROL and stopping them being agents of infection..and less thinking about the harms to children and the rights of children.’‘

Statement highlights

‘‘It is undoubtedly true that school closures were understood as one of the less effective measures.’’

-Paragraph 3.16

‘‘I was not an expert in infectious diseases and had no history in pandemic influenza.’’

-Paragraph 3.17

‘‘A number of European countries reopened schools in May 2020, e.g. Nordic countries, and this did not appear to influence community transmission in those countries.’’

-Paragraph 3.20 (a)

‘‘When the UK reopened primary schools and a few secondary years in early June 2020, there was again very little impact upon community transmission.’’

-Paragraph 3.20 (c)

‘‘I do not believe that any aspect of the original March lockdown should have been varied or applied differently to children and young people.’’

-Paragraph 3.33

‘‘We started to see concerning rises in adolescent suicide mortality dating from the early weeks of lockdown.’’

‘‘I was particularly concerned about this as we understood that the social isolation of lockdown was very likely to be harmful to children and young people’s mental health and wellbeing.’’

-Pararaph 4.2 (b)

‘‘I do not believe that enough was done to mitigate the impacts of lockdown and school closure upon children and young people.’’

‘‘A number of people, including myself, were arguing for more focus on children and young people during the first lockdown and presenting data (as above) showing harms were occurring.’’

-Paragraph 4.3

Thoughts

Even in 2025 many officials still have no regrets about the March 2020 lockdown despite knowing the harms caused were far more serious than ‘the virus’ particularly for children who were dying (by June 2020 with CMOs in full knowledge) in greater number directly from the restrictions yet the UK went on to have another TWO lockdowns.

These experimental restrictions also discriminated against the weakest members of society who died in greater number ‘involving COVID-19’ as their safety net was ‘dismantled.’

Many officials 1 2 3 have also admitted in future they would still support more school closures and implement the same damaging restrictions…At what point is this not viewed as a deliberate assault on the population?

‘‘School closures as part of broader social distancing measures are associated with considerable harms to CYP health and wellbeing. Available data are short- term and longer-term harms are likely to be magnified by further school closures.’’

-Paragraph 6.10 of statement

‘‘I have little doubt that the most significant impacts of social closures on children and young people have been the results of social isolation, being two-fold; firstly poorer school attendance due to disturbance of the social bonds between families and schools; and secondly and relatedly, higher rates of mental health problems. Both of these impacts are long-term and are still affecting children and young people.’’

-Paragrpah 7.2 of statement

Thanks for your attention. Please help share this information.

All feedback welcome.

End