Dr Clare Wenham. Expert on gender inequalities.
Introduction
Dr Clare Wenham is Associate Professor of Global Health Policy. She is the Deputy Head of Department and PhD Director for the department of Health Policy and sits on the steering committee of the LSE Global Health Initiative. She has explored how feminist theory can contribute to disease governance.
Testimony highlights
Adverse impact of lockdown on health.
Poorer diet particularly for women.
Lack of exercise.
Increased alcohol intake.
Protective effect of a healthy lifestyle on mental health diminished for women.
‘‘Women reported drinking more (alcohol) during lockdown…so this paints a picture of poorer everyday health of women.’’
‘‘We know that diet and exercise and alcohol consumption can all effect mental health.’’
Impact of lockdown on UK wide cancer screening/elective care
‘Significant disruption’ for breast cancer.
Delays in diagnosis and treatment.
91% drop in cervical cancer screening.
30% reduction in prostate cancer diagnosis.
Menopause services disrupted.
60% increase in wait times for Gynaecology services most disrupted.
‘‘When men were presenting (with prostate cancer) it was later stage because of the preventative screening efforts being suspended.’’
‘‘ Gynaecology was the most disrupted in terms of wait lists..with waiting lists now of over a year.’’
Changes to maternity services/care delivery/materal death rates
Normal maternity care significantly disrupted due to lockdown.
Widespread changes to care delivery.
Reduced interaction with healthcare providers.
An increased risk of harm for pregnant women and babies.
Women giving birth alone.
‘‘Women weren’t getting the same level of care arguably than they were prior to the pandemic.’’
‘‘One of the concerns if the impact this might have both on the physical health of mother and baby but also on the post natal challenges that many woman face..and might experience POORER OUTCOMES as consequence of this lack of engaged care.’’
‘‘Women were having to give birth ALONE…it sends shivers down my spine.’’
‘‘70% of trusts reported some limitations on birth partners participation.’’
Adverse lockdown mental health outcomes for women
Increases in depression and anxiety.
Psychological distress.
Long term impacts.
Maternal deaths
The following was highlighted at the beginning of the session with COVID taking the blame for increased rates in pregnant women vs non pregnant women but given what you’ve just heard is that the whole story?
‘‘We know that there were poorer outcomes for pregnant women infected with COVID.’’
‘‘This also manifested with pre-term labour and still birth increases.’’
Dr.Wenham’s expert report can be viewed here.
