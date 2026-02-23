Biologyphenom

Biologyphenom

1 Comment

User's avatar
Roy McIntosh's avatar
Roy McIntosh
2h

TALK TALK TALK BUT NOTHING HAPPENING---TALK IS CHEAP!? Time that people stood up and confronted the COUNCILS/POLITICIANS/NHS/MSM! Go to the offices and surgeries and lay the facts on the table! What I am going to start doing---have already been doing it with poster but going to do it in person!

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 biologyphenom · Publisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture