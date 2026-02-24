Introduction

The two witnesses are;

Professor James Nazroo. Professor of Sociology at the University of Manchester. Professor Laia Becares. Social Epidemiologist.

‘‘The first time i actually saw my father in hospital was when he was put on to end-of-life care.’’

-Paragraph 126 of statement. Professor James Nazroo

Testimony highlights-Dr Nazroo

Risks from shielding.

‘Crude’ ICU screening tool used.

Disruption to accessing healthcare for older people.

‘‘Shielding is obviously a very DRAMATIC change in people’s living circumstances. Some groups of older people are particularly vulnerable.’’

-Prof Nazroo

‘‘You have found clear evidence policies were put in place the REDUCE the access of more vulnerable older people to intensive care units.’’

-Kate Blackwell KC

‘‘If you are old you are very likely to end up with a score that leads you onto low intenisty treatment or even a PALLIATIVE CARE treatment pathway.’’

‘‘Once you get to 65 and have a couple of chronic conditions you are beginning to get to the stage where you are NOT deemed appropriate for intensive treatment.’’

‘‘Other tools that were used followed similar rationale.’’

‘‘There is clear evidence that older people had their access to healthcare disrupted and this disruption was greater for those in greater need.’’

-Prof Nazroo

Statement highlights

James Nazroo

‘‘In many instances some form of triage appears to have been used to restrict access to ICU for those aged 60 and over.’’

-Paragraph 39

‘‘Such practices also appear to have impacted on clinical decision making in relation to ‘Do Not Attempt Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation’ (DNACPR)…

..Not only was a diagnosis of Covid-19 a prompt for DNACPR decision making for older people, this decision appeared to have often been made during emergency hospital admissions.’’

‘‘These decisions were sometimes made using blanket criteria, such as being resident in a care home , especially in the early stages of the Covid-19 pandemic, and, according to the Care Quality Commission,was sometimes made without the knowledge of or consultation with the patient or relatives.’’

-Paragraph 49

‘‘There is clear evidence that older people had their access to healthcare disrupted , and that this disruption was greater for those in greater need.’’

-Paragraph 78

‘‘The Covid-19 pandemic control measures of social distancing, lockdown and shielding led to older people experiencing increased risks of social exclusion, isolation and loneliness, risks that turning to digital modes of communication did little to alleviate, with consequent impacts on mental health and wellbeing. These risks were particularly high for more vulnerable groups of older people w ho were less likely to use or increase their use of the internet during the pandemic.’’

‘‘There are numerous accounts of the distress that was experienced by those who were prevented from meaningful social contact in these circumstances, and prevented from attending funerals of close friends and loved ones.’’

-Paragraphs 122-126

Thoughts

As is frequently evidenced from both Scottish and UK inquiries those admittedly harmed the most from the public ‘health’ policy response succumbed in greatest number particularly during peak lockdown periods yet excess deaths are being attributed to COVID-19.

