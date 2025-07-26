Biologyphenom

8h

This is very distressing. My father in law had serious health problems and dementia, and was eventually admitted in 2002 to the BLESMA Ancaster home at Crieff (now closed, sadly) He received superb care, and right towards the end - having lost his ability to speak - I remember dropping by one day after a skiing trip to the Cairngorms. I'd just grown a beard, and he stroked his own chin, and smiled in recognition of the beard - there is a lot going on under the bonnet with these old folk, and its very important to treat them with dignity and respect.

8h

Literally on my way out to cut a hedge and this arrived in the inbox.

Quick scan:

‘Another care worker reported that 'people were having DNRs on their files against their will. They were doing it to everyone.'

It would appear murder, I guess manslaughter at least.

Shocking.

Will Tweet on X.

Link saved to include within my next Substack.

