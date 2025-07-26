Introduction

Professor Sube Banerjee is Professor of Dementia and Associate Dean at Brighton and Sussex Medical School, directing its Centre for Dementia Studies. He was awarded an MBE in 2013 at the Queen’s Birthday Honours for his services to people with dementia.

‘‘A marker of care quality is the prescription rate of antipsychotic medication to people with dementia. These have been used to treat neuropsychiatric symptoms but they have..

.. severe adverse effects on people with dementia including an increased risk of death and stroke.''

‘‘This is a marker of poor quality of care and will have contributed to the increased mortality in those with dementia observed during the pandemic in addition to the increased mortality experienced by people with dementia due to Covid-19 a nd by other decreases in quality of health care provided to them.’

-Paragraph 92 of statement

‘‘Another care worker reported that 'people were having DNRs on their files against their will . They were doing it to everyone.’’

-Paragraph 186 of statement

‘‘Paramedics were reluctant to take a resident to hospital despite a completed Recommended Summary Plan for Emergency Treatment a nd Care (ReSPECT) form requesting active treatment.’’

-Paragraph 187 of statement

‘‘While the majority of end of life and palliative care issues applied to all those dying in the pandemic there were particular and worrying reports of doctors being insensitive and sometimes carrying out batch completion of Do Not Attempt Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation orders (DNACPRs) orders with little or no discussion with the patient or their families.’’

-Paragraph 191 of statement

Testimony highlights

Consequences of withdrawing healthcare support for those living with dementia.

‘ ‘All of the ability to live well with dementia…that was compromised during the pandemic.’’

‘‘People with dementia in care homes had really VERY MAJOR negative impacts in terms of their quality of life and quality of care.’’

‘‘There is good and clear evidence from multiple sources that suggest if you are lucky enough to be living with somebody. .then that person with dementia..was more likely to have their life quality maintained.’’

Further impacts of lockdown

No continuity of care.

‘‘The networks that support people with dementia.. those sort of things broke down.’’

‘‘If you’ve for dementia it’s very difficult to learn to be in a new place and in the pandemic that support and wrap around wasn’t there.’’

‘‘These normal stories or tragedy were very much exacerbated .’’

Medications

During lockdown dementia specific drugs used to control the disease were decreased significantly whilst dangerous anti-psychotic medications were increased.

Anti-psychotic prescribing is recognised as an indicator of poor quality care being provided to those living with dementia.

‘‘During the pandemic..the numbers of people receiving anti-dementia medication decreases markedly.’’

‘‘Anti-psychotic medications unfortunately have been proven over the last two decades to have some really important negative effects … in people with dementia it’s been shown to have even more of a negative effect.’’

‘‘There is an EXCESS MORTALITY associated with anti-psychotic medications being taken if you have people with dementia…it’s a BIG RISK.’’

‘‘The level of prescribing of these medications increased and that again WILL have contributed to the increased mortality seen in people with dementia.’’

Adverse lockdown health impacts

Residents with dementia disproportionately impacted by the restrictions.

Lack of visits from loved ones facilitated dehydration and starvation.

Harms inflicted were predictable.

‘‘During the pandemic people with dementia experienced greater cognitive decline than you would have expected ouside of that… greater funcitonal decline aswell.’’

‘‘You can’t understimate the value to a person with dementia in a care home of visits from people thay they know and love.’’

‘‘The loss of that is one of the things that WILL cause a detrioration in those individuals either through things like prompting people to eat and drink or through people developing depression or through people’s dementia itself progressing more quickly.’’

NB: The impressive Lancet study ‘The effect of COVID-19 isolation measures on the cognition and mental health of people living with dementia’ was featured on my substack June 2024 and well worth reading.

Questions-Jessia Jones-John’s Campaign, Care Rights UK and Patients Association

Importance of visits of friends and family.

Gloria's Law. NB: Awaiting Royal Assent in Scotland is Anne's Law which will legalise the isolation of loved ones from family members in another pandemic and even non pandemic outbreaks in ALL settings not just care homes. The right to see loved ones was/is already protected under Article 8 of the ECHR.

‘‘If people during the pandemic had more access to their main family carer…then they’re quality of life would have been better and it is likely that the negative progess in their illnesses may have been mitigated.’’

Statement highlights

‘‘It is of concern that the disruption caused by the pandemic and to services and support of people with dementia may have aggravated NPS (nurse practitoner prescribing) and provided fewer non-pharmacological approaches to treatment, so leading to increased antipsychotic drug use in dementia.’’

-Paragraph 91

‘‘Accounts from family members include concerns that they were not always given sufficient updates about their relative. Even when family members contacted the care home, detail was limited, generally being informed that they were 'okay' or 'comfortable'.’’

-Paragraph 166

‘‘The pandemic led to a profound decrease in support services for people with dementia and family carers. ‘‘

-Paragraph 172

‘‘People with dementia could find the face masks confusing or frightening and they hindered communication.’’

-Paragraph 175

DNACPR

Which was not covered during oral evidence

‘‘Carer quality of life showed little signs of recovery even after Covid-19 restrictions had been lifted. It appears that family carers supported the quality of life of the people with dementia they cared for but that this was at the expense of their own quality of life which has still, two years on, failed to recover.’’

-Paragraph 192

Thoughts

All now confirmed from both Scottish and UK COVID inquiries is that patients with dementia (who died the most ‘involving COVID-19’ often without even being tested for ‘sarscov-2’ March-May 2020) had all life sustaining suppport removed during lockdown and were harmed the most from the brutal lockdown restrictions.

Residents in care homes languishing without human rights or any advocacy for upto 12 months or more were subject to ‘a most extreme form of punishment’ due to prolonged isolation policies. Also during this time blanket DNACPR orders would be issued without any consultation. The extreme distress generated by the restrictions, mask wearing and media fear mongering was common in those living with dementia and facilitated the increased use of inappropriate anti-psychotic medications which increased mortality whilst dementia specific medication used to control the disease was significantly reduced. As a result of restrictions residents would also be prone to dehydration and starvation.

Does any of that sound like a pandemic to you yet that word is what so many are hiding behind?

I’ll conclude with statement evidence from the prologue hearing directly from residents with dementia, their families and a care home manager.

Thanks for your attention. Please help share this information.

