Cathie Williams was previously the Chief Executive of the Association of Directors of Adult Social Services (ADASS). A position held from January 2015 till July 2024. As a charity, ADASS seeks to influence policies, decision makers and public discourse that could help to transform the lives of people needing and providing care.

‘‘Healthwatch and ADASS wrote jointly to the Secretary of State in October 2020 saying:

'The absence of visits for older and disabled people in residential homes is having a profoundly detrimental effect on their health , welfare and wellbeing. Prolonged isolation is detrimental to all of us. For those who lack capacity or who are at the end of their lives, it is particularly devastating.’’

-Paragraph 13.15 of statement

‘‘The letter raised continued concerns about how the balance of risk was being managed, respect for human rights, blanket no visiting bans, ensuring that facilitating visits should be the presumption, and end of life issues.’’

-Paragraph 13.18

Testimony highlights

Introductory remarks.

‘‘I’d like to express sorrow for everyone who died needing social care and support during the pandemic, there were tragic mortality rates.’’

Rapid discharge policy

Half empty hospitals in 2020.

Concerns already very ill patients would be discharged and placed in homes rated as inadequate and therefore no care would be provided.

‘‘Certainly rapid discharge without consideration about whether the environment people are going to is suitable, whether it is safe, whether they actually want to go there.’’

‘‘Many of the people discharged from hospital had more intensive needs than they might have had otherwise.’’

‘‘We had a point of view that ‘‘inadequate’’ might indicate that providers were unable to care for the people they were caring for already.’’

Visiting restrictions

Blanket bans on visits by local authorities.

‘‘Some care homes took their own decisions to ban visitors based on anxieties about transmission.‘‘

‘‘I’m not aware of directors (of social services) being involved in those decisions.’’

Questions-Pete Weatherby KC-COVID-19 Bereaved Famlies for Justice UK

Lockdowns increased mental ill health and risk of neglect in care home residents.

Risks should have been obvious pre pandemic.

‘‘Lockdowns in care homes effectively resulted in a seismic increase in the number of closed institutions coupled which coupled with pre-existing staff shortages and staff sickness SIGNIFICANTLY increased the risk of neglect even in the best run establishments with the most competent and committed staff.’’

Statement highlights

‘‘Whilst concerns about acute and intensive care were very real, our view is that the consideration of social care and the people needing and working in it coming as a secondary consideration to hospital capacity and the people needing and working in that environment, had significant impact on the population.’’

-Paragraph 8.8

‘‘Failure of social care due to infection or market failure or an inability to support people in crisis, would have been, and tragically was, equally catastrophic, particularly for the most excluded or disadvantaged individuals and communities.’’

-Paragraph 8.12

‘‘Making vaccination a condition for working in care homes was a particularly poor decision when there were workforce shortages.’’

-Paragraph 8.15

‘‘To be clear, we were by and large very supportive of lockdowns as we had witnessed the terrible impact of Covid 19 on people needing and working in care and support.’’

-Paragrapg 9.5

‘‘The impact of the pandemic on people needing and working in social care was extensive and manifested both rapidly and with long term effect.’’

-Paragraph 10.1

‘‘As hospitals emptied, many to 55% occupancy at one point, some local systems made their own local arrangements not to further discharge people to care homes that couldn't isolate and didn't have PPE. We heard of other hospitals continuing to discharge rapidly.’’

-Paragraph 12.21

‘‘There is of course a somewhat strange juxtaposition with the use of easements during a crisis and the fact that ADASS had reported regularly from its surveys that directors had extensive concerns about their ability to meet their statutory duties.’’

-Paragraph 13.4

‘‘Providers and others were raising these issues, including individual and, in some areas, blanket application of DNAR s to specific groups of people.’’

-Paragraph 13.6

‘‘Care Home providers and others had shared with us that half of their residents and their families wanted the right to family life pre-eminently safeguarded.’’

-Paragraph 13.14

