Biologyphenom

Biologyphenom

2 Comments

User's avatar
Cygnet's avatar
Cygnet
1h

‘‘In theory, a home could be in lockdown indefinitely if a new 28-day lockdown period had to follow each positive test…"

There we are then. Insanity.

Add the mask requirements, and you've entered HELL not a care home, or a hospice, or a hospital. Hell.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Roy McIntosh's avatar
Roy McIntosh
42m

JONES another SATANIC SCUMBAG who must have known about the MURDER OF THE ELDERLY. Plus surgeries were cold calling folk to put DNR on their medical records! Only way to describe all complicit is EVIL SATANIC !(STARDS!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 biologyphenom
Substack
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture