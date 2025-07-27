NB: The vast majority of this 50mins cross examination focused on hospital discharges without testing, lack of PPE, preparing for another pandemic and funding. The widely evidenced egregious harms inflicted on people from policies was spoke about for around 70 seconds.

Introduction

Alwyn Jones was President of the Association of Directors of Social Services ‘‘ADSS’’ Cymru from December 2022 till March 2024. ADSS represent the collective view of all twenty-two local authorities social services departments across Wales. Mr.Jones is currently works as Chief Officer, Social Care, Wrexham County Borough Council.

‘‘Blanket bans on visiting without any appropriate review of such action was not good practice but did happen.’’

-Paragraph 4.13 of statement

‘‘The focus on protecting NHS staff meant medical help was not always available to residents of care homes…

..some doctors (GPs) and nurses refused outright to go into care homes.’’

-Paragraph 4.44 of statement

‘‘There were occasions when admission to hospital was refused. In one such case, a Director of Social Services had to battle to get an ambulance to take a care home resident who was Seriously ill.’’

-Paragraph 7.1 (i) of statement

Testimony highlights

Hospital discharges to care homes.

Note elderly lady admitted during lockdown 2020 due to malnourishment. Tests ‘COVID positive’ during stay, is mobile with normal bloodwork and a clear chest x-ray but the consensus from care homes is she could still have COVID.

Visiting restrictions

Blanket bans put in place during lockdown by ‘incident management teams’ against government guidance.

‘Safe visiting’ in another pandemic? = Outdoor visits. Masks. Use ‘incident management' teams again.

‘‘I think how the way that could be improved in a future pandemic is to have ‘good solutions’ for how people can visit safely..some homes had particular arrangements to meet outside …define what is a safe area to meet.’’

‘‘I think (PPE) should be one of the main focuses.’’

Feedback

ADSS Wales conducted it’s own research of ‘‘the COVID-19 experience’’ and captured the lived experience of unpaid carers.

The prior paragraphs (which were not addressed) further unveil the catastrophic harms from lockdown not any novel virus.

Statement highlights

‘‘Lockdowns resulted in isolation from family, friends and community, and at times the inability to be out and about. They had varying, but significant, impacts on the physical and mental health and well-being of recipients of care and their families, and staff.’’

-Paragraph 4.9

‘‘During quarantine , relatives could visit a resident outside the window of their room. During lockdowns, aside from possible end-of-life situations, there was no visiting due to restrictions on freedom of movement of the public. The length of lockdown periods of 28 days was problematic for care homes.

-Paragraph 4.11

‘‘On top of isolation caused by disconnection with family, t here was anxiety about infection with Covid-19 and the possible consequences. Significant ill-health because of infection, with limited access to health services in some cases, was particularly traumatic, as were circumstances around end-of-life care.’’

-Paragraph 4.12

‘‘There are examples of ambulances turning up at a care home with an elderly person on a Sunday evening or in the middle of the night with the care home manager pressurised into having to accept them rather than them returning to hospital . This was wholly unacceptable.’’

-Paragraph 4.21

‘‘The "protect the NHS at all costs" approach was understandable and mostly reasonable. However, this was sometimes at the expense of social care…

-Paragraph 4.44

‘‘A high number of positive results, particularly amongst staff, could impact on services and care.’’

-Paragraph 6.53

‘‘The main concerns for recipients of care were:

Thoughts

As the inquiry continues to focus on lack of PPE and lack of testing for ‘COVID’ in hospital discharges i prefer to zoom in on how people were being treated (who were already extremely frail) and adversely effected by lockdown policies. People who thereafter died the most ‘involving COVID-19.’

‘‘Some residential care homes did experience difficulties when residents who were ill were not taken into hospital. This left care homes and their staff to deal with the trauma of end-of-life , which impacted on all concerned. This was even more difficult if the home was residential care and not a nursing home.’’

-Paragraph 8.3 of statement

One also has to wonder how can there ever be any proof hospital discharges seeded a novel pathogen into a care home if they were never tested (with an admitted unreliable test) during ‘the first wave’? And even later on in 2020 when ‘better testing’ was made available 90% of those ‘positive’ displayed no symptoms.

‘‘In theory, a home could be in lockdown indefinitely if a new 28-day lockdown period had to follow each positive test…

..The position was complicated by the number of false positives which were experienced. ‘‘

-Paragraph 4.11 of statement

‘‘Concern was expressed about the responsiveness of policy with an example from Director of Social Services..

..where 90% of residents and staff who tested positive had been asymptomatic.’’

-Paragraph 6.51 of statement

Thanks for your attention.

Like, share and comment if you care.

End