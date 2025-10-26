Introduction

Monye Anyadike Danes KC powerfully represents the Northern Ireland Commisioner for Children and Young People.

Yet more official evidence that should be headlines right across the UK, most of all in ‘alternative’ media channels.

Testimony highlights

Lockdown and school closures ‘dramatic’ with no risk assessment.

Focus on virus harms placed other harms to the side.

Lockdown harms to children done knowingly and were deliberate.

No remedial action ever taken to minimise known harms from policies.

No recovery plan to address adverse impacts evident in children.

Mid to long term negative impacts unknown.

Rising mental health issues.

No apologies to children for harms caused.

‘‘Why was no real consideration given to how some of the most DRAMATIC of measures such as LOCKDOWNS and SCHOOL CLOSURES would impact them?’’

‘‘It was recognised that govenment policies and measures were KNOWINGLY causing HUGE HARM to children and young people and that they were paying a HUGE price to protect the rest of society.’’

‘‘There has been no proper explanation for such an EGREGIOUS FAILING ...to have recognised that you are INTENTIONALLY doing something that is likely to cause harm…recognise that is IT IS causing harm and yet not having done the work to put in to mitigation or a reduction in those harms is simply inexplicable and has not been explained.’’

‘‘It is SHOCKING that the Children’s Commissioner did not even get a seat at the table to advocate for or to protect me and the countless others who were adversely effected..

..there was not one child who has’nt been effected.’’

‘‘Mental health issues such as anxiety and depression effecting young adults and children have risen and school attendance has fallen.’’

‘‘No one has taken responsibility or is likely to be held accountable for the harm inflicted on them which in many cases was INTENTIONAL HARM least KNOWING that it would cause HARM.’’

-Monye Anyadike Danes KC

Thoughts

I find it infuriating listening to adults ‘speaking out’ now for children who likely went along with lockdowns/masks etc from 2020 and despite their own tesimonies won’t even entertain the possibility rather than being ‘inexplicable’ what IF the harms from unscientific and confusing policies were deliberate? Also blanketing clear lockdown harms in 2025 under the guise of ‘COVID’ and or legitimising the ‘pandemic’ threat as advertised is adults still placing their own welfare ahead of future generations because children are at risk of more lockdowns, school closures, masks and contagion paranoia!

Adults refusing to hold their hands up and admit they are complicit in many of the serious harms caused to children is inwardly a society dispalying extreme levels of moral and spiritual bankrupcy but outwardly attempting to maintain the opposite.

And what of the popular ‘covid opposition’? I thought it was their job and sole purpose to help highlight all this stuff so it can be debated in order to make sure it never happens again.

eg; Scroll Substack today, Youtube, X or Facebook etc. Look at the range topics people will be highlighting as important and talking about, just rarely if ever this,..actual realities that effected us all and are likely to again in the not too disant future!

