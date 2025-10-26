Biologyphenom

6 Comments

Allen
3h

The entire worldview and world order of the educated, professional class is defined by allegiance to that system that bestows upon them this identity of being "an important person in society." They have no sense of humanity or dignity. Most of these trained professionals are sociopaths. They would turn on their family before giving up their careers and that sense of imperious self worth that that identity gives them.

I do not speak about this abstractly as I lived among these people for twenty years and witnessed these wicked pathological behaviors on a daily basis.

If you try to turn their self-important, arrogant world order upside down they will turn on you quite quickly and viciously. Until that point they will appear to be 'nice' as that order demands.

I think there are substantial numbers, especially in the professional class, that are haunted by what they have done not only to themselves but also to their children. They can never admit this openly as it threatens their bloated egos and their standing in their social circles. They would rather nosedive the plane into the ground than admit they were wrong , especially on something of this magnitude, even if their kids are in tow.

Would these people inject themselves and their children (and everyone around them if they could) with an experimental neuro-toxin produced by a serial felon if their careers and egos depended on it?

Would these people be on-the-field cheerleaders for mass medical slaughter, all the while claiming the mantle of "the virtuous?"

Would these people demand children be kept from social activity, be smothered with a mask over their mouths, have their playgrounds cordoned off and much worse?

Would these people have supported the torture and abandonment of elderly people in care homes and forcing elderly people to spend their final days wasting away in solitude?

Now those are weighty questions and if we asked these very same people those questions 5 years ago they would have scoffed at you and resoundingly replied, "No."

Yet here we are, no longer in the world of the hypothetical- the answer is there for all to see.

Richard Kudrna
3h

None of this was an accident. Taken as a whole, it appears that influence of government, academia, and media is well past a critical mass for execution of whatever major reshaping is before us.

