NEW|UK COVID-19 inquiry|23 Oct 2025|Closing statements
Disturbing evidence from Monye Anyadike Danes KC on behalf of the Commissioner for Children and Young People Northern Ireland.
Introduction
Monye Anyadike Danes KC powerfully represents the Northern Ireland Commisioner for Children and Young People.
Yet more official evidence that should be headlines right across the UK, most of all in ‘alternative’ media channels.
Testimony highlights
Lockdown and school closures ‘dramatic’ with no risk assessment.
Focus on virus harms placed other harms to the side.
Lockdown harms to children done knowingly and were deliberate.
No remedial action ever taken to minimise known harms from policies.
No recovery plan to address adverse impacts evident in children.
Mid to long term negative impacts unknown.
Rising mental health issues.
No apologies to children for harms caused.
‘‘Why was no real consideration given to how some of the most DRAMATIC of measures such as LOCKDOWNS and SCHOOL CLOSURES would impact them?’’
‘‘It was recognised that govenment policies and measures were KNOWINGLY causing HUGE HARM to children and young people and that they were paying a HUGE price to protect the rest of society.’’
‘‘There has been no proper explanation for such an EGREGIOUS FAILING...to have recognised that you are INTENTIONALLY doing something that is likely to cause harm…recognise that is IT IS causing harm and yet not having done the work to put in to mitigation or a reduction in those harms is simply inexplicable and has not been explained.’’
‘‘It is SHOCKING that the Children’s Commissioner did not even get a seat at the table to advocate for or to protect me and the countless others who were adversely effected..
..there was not one child who has’nt been effected.’’
‘‘Mental health issues such as anxiety and depression effecting young adults and children have risen and school attendance has fallen.’’
‘‘No one has taken responsibility or is likely to be held accountable for the harm inflicted on them which in many cases was INTENTIONAL HARM least KNOWING that it would cause HARM.’’
-Monye Anyadike Danes KC
Thoughts
I find it infuriating listening to adults ‘speaking out’ now for children who likely went along with lockdowns/masks etc from 2020 and despite their own tesimonies won’t even entertain the possibility rather than being ‘inexplicable’ what IF the harms from unscientific and confusing policies were deliberate? Also blanketing clear lockdown harms in 2025 under the guise of ‘COVID’ and or legitimising the ‘pandemic’ threat as advertised is adults still placing their own welfare ahead of future generations because children are at risk of more lockdowns, school closures, masks and contagion paranoia!
Adults refusing to hold their hands up and admit they are complicit in many of the serious harms caused to children is inwardly a society dispalying extreme levels of moral and spiritual bankrupcy but outwardly attempting to maintain the opposite.
And what of the popular ‘covid opposition’? I thought it was their job and sole purpose to help highlight all this stuff so it can be debated in order to make sure it never happens again.
eg; Scroll Substack today, Youtube, X or Facebook etc. Look at the range topics people will be highlighting as important and talking about, just rarely if ever this,..actual realities that effected us all and are likely to again in the not too disant future!
End
The entire worldview and world order of the educated, professional class is defined by allegiance to that system that bestows upon them this identity of being "an important person in society." They have no sense of humanity or dignity. Most of these trained professionals are sociopaths. They would turn on their family before giving up their careers and that sense of imperious self worth that that identity gives them.
I do not speak about this abstractly as I lived among these people for twenty years and witnessed these wicked pathological behaviors on a daily basis.
If you try to turn their self-important, arrogant world order upside down they will turn on you quite quickly and viciously. Until that point they will appear to be 'nice' as that order demands.
I think there are substantial numbers, especially in the professional class, that are haunted by what they have done not only to themselves but also to their children. They can never admit this openly as it threatens their bloated egos and their standing in their social circles. They would rather nosedive the plane into the ground than admit they were wrong , especially on something of this magnitude, even if their kids are in tow.
Would these people inject themselves and their children (and everyone around them if they could) with an experimental neuro-toxin produced by a serial felon if their careers and egos depended on it?
Would these people be on-the-field cheerleaders for mass medical slaughter, all the while claiming the mantle of "the virtuous?"
Would these people demand children be kept from social activity, be smothered with a mask over their mouths, have their playgrounds cordoned off and much worse?
Would these people have supported the torture and abandonment of elderly people in care homes and forcing elderly people to spend their final days wasting away in solitude?
Now those are weighty questions and if we asked these very same people those questions 5 years ago they would have scoffed at you and resoundingly replied, "No."
Yet here we are, no longer in the world of the hypothetical- the answer is there for all to see.
None of this was an accident. Taken as a whole, it appears that influence of government, academia, and media is well past a critical mass for execution of whatever major reshaping is before us.