Biologyphenom

Biologyphenom

2 Comments

User's avatar
babbazee's avatar
babbazee
2h

a worldwide Milgram experiment

which the majority failed

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Roy McIntosh's avatar
Roy McIntosh
2h

All that went along with it in councils/MSM/education etc can only be described as SATANIC EVIL MAGGOTS!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 biologyphenom
Substack
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture