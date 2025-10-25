Introduction

Module 8 heard from witnesses across four weeks beginning 29th September 2025 and ending on 23th October 2025. It has outlined some truly shocking realities most should have been headline news in the UK but instead was ignored. At the final day of hearings Core Particpiants submitted their closing statements.

I could find no mainstream or ‘alternative’ media reports of this shocking evidence.

Testimony highlights

Human rights principles abandoned.

All children negatively impacted by restrictions with babies, infants and those with disabilities suffering disproportionately.

Play outdoors stopped.

Rights abuses in prisons. No oversight.

Isolation more harmful to children than ‘the virus.’

‘‘The past four weeks have heard a litany of failures by key decision makers to prioritise or even recognise children’s rights in their decision making.’’

‘‘From March 2020 the UK Government DISMANTLED the safety net around our children.’’

‘‘The implications of these decisions ought to have been OBVIOUS at the time.’’

‘‘Children were HARASSED simply for leaving their homes to play and exercise outdoors with disadvantaged children inevitably suffering worse.’’

‘‘For a 6 month period in 2020 there was effectively NO OVERSIGHT of secure training centres.’’

‘‘Children’s rights to education were being wholly undermimed and children were being detained in conditions amounting to SOLITARY CONFINEMENT.’’

‘‘The Ministry of Justice entirely failed to give effect to the Public Health England advice in MARCH 2020 that children were at a lower risk from the virus but at HIGH RISK from isolation measures.’’

‘‘In summary, children in prison were simply treated as small adults.’’

‘‘The inquiry has heard many other instances where the impact of decisons on children was overlooked or ignored.’’

Thoughts

More harrowing closing submissions to follow.

Please help share this information.

End