Introduction

Passionate and shocking closing statement submission from Danny Friedman KC representing Disabled People's Organisations.

Testimony highlights

Disproportionate impacts on the most vulnerable.

Long term harms from school closures.

Lockdown harms a mass disablement event for children.

Children not superspreaders of ‘the virus.’

Crucial support services withdrawn.

Staff redeployed into adult care or cleaning.

Confused messaging.

Irrevesible regression.

Record levels of mental health issues and eating disorders.

Lack of focus on children’s human rights.

Adults chose to preserve themselves over children.

‘‘What happened during COVID-19 to children and young people ESPECIALLY disabled children and young people was UNJUST..DISPROPORTIONATE.’’

‘‘Generational harms were caused by closing schools to disabled children and young people and limiting their associated access to therapies and other specialist provision.’’

‘‘In addition, a LARGE cohort of children have been DISABLED by the steps taken by government to control the virus.’’

‘‘This catergory of the population was withdrawn from their educations, their friendships, their support networks and their health and therapeutic care.’’

‘‘It was FORESEEABLE this would cause harm to child development, loss of learning and life changes and broader jeopardy to health and wellbeing.’’

‘‘There is strong evidence that the pandemic response contributed to NEW mental health conditions.’’

‘‘Referrals to CAMS services reached RECORD heights and there were EXTRAORDINARY increases for instance the 90% rise in admission of children and young people to hospital for eating disorders.’’

‘‘School closures…a systemic shock to the wider determinents of child health…this extracted a TERRIBLE price in terms of aggravating existing impairments and crucially generating NEW ones.’’

‘‘The difficult conclusion comes to this..no adult society can sit easilly with a reality that when faced with a dilema between DAMAGING children..ESPECIALLY DISABLED children and protecting ourselves.. on some CONSIDERABLE level we opted to protect ourselves.’’

Thoughts

More ‘whitewash’ closing submissions to follow…

Please help share this information.

End