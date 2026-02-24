Introduction

Dr.Pauline Nolan is Head of Participation and Policy at Inclusion Scotland. Inclusion Scotland works to achieve positive changes to policy and practice, so that we disabled people are fully included throughout all Scottish society as equal citizens. Inclusion Scotland is a Disabled People’s Organisation run by disabled people themselves.

The following not covered during oral evidence.

‘‘In Wales, a GP practise sent blanket communications to disabled and older patients asking them to consent to DNACPR notices, despite them having stable health conditions.’’

-Paragraph 60 of statement

‘‘The CQC interim report into the use of DNACPR notices published in November 2020 disturbingly found that some care home residents were wrongly subjected to DNACPR notices ..

..leading to potentially avoidable deaths.’’

-Paragraph 61 of statement

Testimony highlights

‘‘Triple Jeopardy’’ of harms.

Lockdown restrictions deleterious.

Disproportionate persistent adverse impacts on mental health.

Increase in suicide.

100% of April 2020 survey respondents said they were suicidal.

‘‘The loss of access to healthcare was really DELETERIOUS.''

‘‘The statistics show how disabled people felt like a BURDEN… we were lonely and isolated.’’

‘‘We know suicide rates were already higher for disabled people..and they went up as disabled people faced increased levels of stress, anxiety and loneliness.’’

‘‘We had 15 respondents and we hadn’t asked about mental health in our survey but 15 told us that they were feeling SUICIDAL at the time of their response.’’

‘Disastrous’ harms of isolation

‘‘Deeply traumatic’’ and ‘ ‘psychologically costly.’’

95.2% of respondents report negative mental health impacts.

Decline in mental health resulted in a decline in pre-existing conditions.

‘‘It (shielding) has RUINED OUR LIVES …we are LOCKED AWAY ..it is not living but existing.’’

-Feedback. Vivian 62

‘‘So a SERIOUS toll on mental health and ALSO deteriorations in physical wellbeing …are those what your members were telling you?

-Kate Blackwell KC

‘‘Yeah, absolutely..people were left alone..they were shielding and isolating without support..and it really had a DISASTROUS effect on mental health for many people.’’

-Dr.Nolan

Financial impact of lockdown

Poorer mental health.

Increased distress.

Disabled people unable to afford heating or food.

PTSD.

‘‘One person who was ABSOLUTELY TERRIFIED ..couldn’t afford to put on the heating or eat.’’

Withdrawal of health and social care

‘‘Crucial’’ treatment sidelined.

73% of planned treatment April 2020 cancelled in Scotland.

UK wide adverse impacts.

Disproportionate adverse impacts on disabled people.

Care home residents discriminated against.

Lack of appropriate palliative care.

‘‘Disabled people lost access to essential healthcare and treatments including physiotherapy, pain clinics, neuro appointments and other VITAL services.’’

‘‘You were also aware of reports where care home residents were NOT TRANSFERRED to acute settings.’’

Statement highlights

Not covered during oral evidence.

‘‘In cases where people could not access sufficient alternative support from friends or family, a lack of social care left them in dangerous, scary and undignified situations, with consequences for their mental health and wellbeing . Some people reported being forced to sleep in their wheelchair, unable to get out of bed or being completely bedbound and being unable to wash/dress.’’

-Paragraph 33

‘‘From early in the pandemic, there were reports that GPs, care homes and medical practitioners were inappropriately putting DNACPR notices on medical files without properly consulting the individual concerned or their relatives. Such notices affected whether medical practitioners would attempt resuscitation and indeed what treatment an individual received in the first place.’’

‘‘Inappropriate DNACPR notices were being disproportionately applied in respect of Disabled people and the elderly.’’

-Paragraph 44

‘‘a Deaf man in Scotland received a DNACPR notice where the reason provided on the form for why the patient was not aware of the decision was ‘‘Communication Difficulties.’’

‘‘Communication difficulties’ should never be a reason not to consult someone on a decision regarding their end-of-life care.’’

-Paragraph 59

‘‘The DPO are concerned that such notices may have led to ambulances refusing to accept patients with DNACPR orders in place and hospitals failing to provide sufficient treatment for individuals.’’

‘‘The approach reminded many Disabled people of the Liverpool Care Pathway.’’

-Paragraph 61

‘‘It is the DPO’s concern that these issues may have led to preventable deaths. A striking example is that of Susan Sullivan who died on 28 March 2020 after being refused admission to the ITU on the basis of her having Down’s Syndrome. Her family only became aware of this when it was found in a review years later.’’

‘‘In the height of the pandemic, both jury inquests and non jury complex inquests were largely halted . The number of deaths reported to Coroners and the proportion of registered deaths reported to coroners in 2020 were at their lowest since 1995.’’

..Halting of inquests left relatives without answers and hindered their ability to receive some form of closure.’’

-Paragraph 66

