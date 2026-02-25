Introduction

Appearing for her third time at the inquiry is Lara Wong. Chief Executive and Founder of Clinically Vulnerable Families.

Testimony highlights

Isolation dynamics.

‘‘If you were extremely vulnerable..but you were astronaut and you were on the ISS at the time, your risk of infection was ZERO. You were not going to die of COVID.’’

‘‘But then if you return and take up a key worker role then yes your exposure risk then rises.’’

Case study of an actress/masks

‘An invisible health problem.’

FFP 3 mask efficacy.

‘‘We didn’t give them the information and knowledge that they needed about higher grade masks…we knew higher grade masks can filter the air upto 99% or more for an FFP3 or 95% for an FFP2.’’

Returning to normal ‘dilemas’

Work. Socialising. Masks. School.

Understanding risks and consequences.

Stigma.

Problems of personal responsibility.

‘‘We were the reason people had to stay at home.’’

‘‘Personal responsibility wss something we NEVER could have taken when it’s an airborne virus.’’

‘Living with COVID’ 4 year anniversary

Safety concerns.

Joint Chief’s report.

Right to wear a mask.

‘‘The Joint Chief’s intelligence report came out recently and it points to pandemics as one of our top three risks.’’

‘‘We can’t ignore pandemics. We already knew we were overdue.’’

‘‘And finally the right to wear a mask..people don’t understand the benefits of wearing a mask.’’

‘‘If they can’t even wear a mask where does that leave them?’’

Report from Clinically Vulnerable Families (CVF) titled ‘Impact on Society’ Survey, dated October 2025-select responses

The full report not available on the inquiry website can be viewed here.

Statement highlights

‘‘Rather than protecting mask-wearing , laws were brought in, for instance, to restrict mask use in protest settings, putting even greater pressure on those trying to protect themselves. Indeed, the Public Order Act 2023 introduced new powers that allowed police to challenge or remove protestors for wearing ‘face coverings’.

-Paragraph 157

Lessons learned-from paragraph 307

Earlier access to vaccines.

Lockdowns and shielding measures.

Protective measures indoors. eg; mask mandates.

Expansion of remote consultations.

Priority PCR testing conducted frequently.

Improve contact tracing.

Enforce isolation regulations consistently.

Restore wastewater testing.

‘‘Unless action is taken, Clinically Vulnerable families will remain excluded, forced into isolation, or exposed to disproportionate harm whenever the next wave of infection comes. The lessons are clear, solutions practical, and the moral case undeniable…

..We urge the Inquiry to ensure that our experiences translate into permanent protections..

..so that never again are the most vulnerable asked to carry the heaviest burden alone.’’

-Paragraph 386

Previous Module 8 evidence submitted by Ms.Wong can be viewed here.

