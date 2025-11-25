Introduction

Module 9 will look at will look at the effects of lockdown on the economy. The Inquiry plans to hear evidence for this investigation in London across four weeks from 24 November 2025 – 18 December 2025.

Opening submission evidence below.

Testimony highlights

‘Economic shock’ of lockdown ‘unprecedented’.

Rate of GDP decline without precedent since 1926.

Economic output lowest in 300 years.

Lockdown created an economic emergency unprecedented in peace time.

‘‘By April 2020…the United Kingdom economy was effectively in hiberation.’’

‘‘Data from the most recent quarter in which just 16 days had been effected by social distancing measures recorded a fall in GDP at the sharpest rate since the general strike of 1926.’’

‘‘The Office for Budget Responsibility was predicting the largest fall in United Kingdom economic output for over 300 years.’’

‘‘That figure representing the most significant annual fall in GDP in the United Kingdom since the early 1700s.’’

‘‘We have never in peacetime faced an economic fight like this one.’’

Further impacts

Debt levels tripled.

UK citizens ‘rapidly’ and ‘severely’ impacted.

‘‘Borrowing during the pandemic contributed to a near tripling of debt levels.’’

‘‘Individuals throughout the United Kingdom found themselves rapidly and severely impacted by the economic shock.’’

Thoughts

The ‘whitewash’ continues…

End