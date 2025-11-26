NEW|UK COVID-19 inquiry|24 Nov 2025
Julia Smyth KC. Child Poverty Action Group.
Introduction
Opening submission from Child Povery Action Group. The CPA work to understand what causes poverty, the impact it has on children’s lives, and how it can be prevented and solved – for good.
More shocking admissions on the economic harm inflicted on the UKs children and particularly vulnerable children due to the lockdown.
Testimony highlights
Economic response failed to consider children.
A litany of failures.
Serious and sustained impacts on chiildren.
Long term consequences.
Prior to lockdown 4.3 million children living in poverty.
‘‘CPAG submits in it’s economic response the UK Government FAILED to recognise this hardship let alone to act on and mitigate it.’’
‘‘The decision to close schools and early years provision brought ordinary childhood to a halt.’’
‘‘The closure of schools, the inability to see freinds and the requirement to stay at home were of PROFOUND CONSEQUENCES and compounded disadvantages.’’
‘‘The pandmic has had a DEVASTATING impact on children growing up in poverty and the full effects on their mental wellbeing, education and attainment and life chances are still yet to play out fully but on any view those consequences wil be SUSTAINED and SIGNIFICANT.’’
‘‘In designing it’s economic interventions…did the government KNOW that some people including families with children would be left in deep poverty and even destitute and failed to do anything about it?’’
Statement highlights
‘‘According to the HBAI statistics for 2019/20, 4.3 million children in the UK were living in relative poverty AHC — the equivalent of 30 per cent of all children in the UK. This was a rise of 700,000 from 3.6 million in 2010/2011.’’
-Paragraph 18
‘‘Before covid I was a full-time working mum of four children... due to covid I have lost my job, been forced to go to a food bank so I could feed my children, and had to rely on family members to help towards my bills. My 13-year-old son now has to cycle four miles to and from school as I cannot afford a bus pass or the fuel to take him daily. My 10-year-old has to walk to school, two miles each way. My two-year-old daughter no longer goes to her childminder as I cannot afford it. I have four children yet only get help with two of them even though I’ve worked full time for six years. Covid-19 is the reason I no longer have a job and it’s wrong to penalise hardworking parents.”
- Single parent with four children,South East, previously working full time
-Paragraph 146
‘‘The severity of the economic impact of the pandemic meant that many families entered poverty, remained in poverty or were plunged deeper into poverty. The pandemic further exposed that low-income families with children are particularly vulnerable to health and economic shocks.’’
-Paragraph 432
