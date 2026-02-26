Introduction

The two witnesses are;

Andrew Neilson. Director of campaigns at Howard League. The world’s oldest prison charity, with a long history of bringing people together to advocate for penal reform. Pia Sinha. Director of women at HM Prison and Probation Service (HMPPS). The Prison Reform Trust (PRT) is an independent UK charity working to create a just, humane and effective penal system.

Testimony highlights

Extreme isolation policies.

No easing of restrictions in prison.

‘Self sacrifce’ mindset of prisoners started to wane.

‘‘Extremely restricitve regimes where people were spending upto 23 hours per day if not MORE in their cells with no purposeful activity and no visits.’’

‘‘All of that did definetely impact on people’s well-being.’’

‘‘In prisons (restrictions) just kept going.. it was a constant.’’

‘‘That willingness…to take up the sacrifice started to wane as it became apparent to people there didn’t appear to be much light at the end of the tunnel if you were in the prison system.’’

Prison mortality rates and ‘COVID’ deaths

Deaths in custody increased noteably throughout Jan 2021.

Increase in self inflicted deaths.

Isolation linked to an increase in deaths.

COVID-19 deaths recorded not certain.

‘‘One would imagine that there is some linkage between the increase in self inflicted deaths and potentially how people were feeling adversely in prison because of the VERY RESTRICTED regimes.’’

‘‘Of course there is the increase in actual deaths ATTRIBUTED to COVID..how accurate that ultimately is WE DON’T KNOW.’’

Deaths in custody statistics

The Pfizer vaccine was unfeasible to use in the prison estate, due to requirements of storage and transportation. Only the Oxford- AstraZeneca vaccine was used in prisons and cleared for use on 4 th January 2021.—Source: Clinks.org

Withdrawal of healthcare/adverse mental health impacts

Exacerbated pre-existing health conditions.

Prisoners afraid of isolation.

Restrictions ‘a living nightmare.’

‘‘The pandemic WORSENED a long standing problem in prisons of dismissing health issues and prisoners having limited access to healthcare.’’

‘‘Individuals with chronic conditions such as diabetes and asthma missed routine external appointments.’’

‘‘Prisoners were confined for 23 hours per day and had less frequent clinician visits all of which negatively impacted their health.’’

‘‘The pandemic caused delays in transferring VERY UNWELL prisoners requiring mental health support or medical treatment to hospitals.’’

The impact of restrictive regimes in prisons

Reports by HM Inspectorate of Prisons and Prison Reform Trust have provided further evidence on the severe impacts lockdown had on the physical and mental health of people living in prison.

‘‘The most disturbing effect of the restrictions was the decline in prisoners’ emotional, psychological and physical well-being . They were chronically bored and exhausted by spending hours locked in their cells. They described being drained, depleted, lacking in purpose and sometimes resigned to their situation . Some said they were using unhealthy coping strategies, including self-harm and drugs, while others reported using mundane routines to pass the time and cope with their confinement and associated anxieties…

..They frequently compared themselves to caged animals.

-Charlie Taylor. HM Chief Inspector of Prisons. February 2021

‘‘There has never been a time in recent history when the entire prison population had such little time unlocked. The current scale of restrictions on prisoners’ lives is unprecedented.’’

-Charlie Taylor. HM Chief Inspector of Prisons. February 2021.

July 2025 report

“Prisons cannot go on like this. It is unconscionable to see the huge rise in deaths in custody , as well as continued spikes in self-harm and in assaults.’’

-Andrew Neilson, Director of Campaigns at the Howard League for Penal Reform.

Thoughts

At Scottish and UK COVID inquiries families, care home managers and now those working within the prison system have all acknowledged the cruel and even lethal harms from human rights depriving lockdown restrictions including the removal of crucial life sustaining healthcare all the while questioning the legitimacy of COVID deaths recorded…and this is a pandemic?

