Introduction

Charlie Taylor is Chief Inspector of His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Prisons which serves as the independent inspectorate scrutinising the conditions and treatment of prisoners and other detainees. Charlie Taylor was initially appointed as HM Chief Inspector of Prisons in 2020 and was reappointed in 2023.

‘‘Prisoners described the effect that chronic boredom and inactivity had had on them as they spent most of their daily lives locked in one room, and findings indicated that they frequently compared themselves to..

…feeling like a caged animal and felt that their treatment was inhumane.’’

-Paragraph 160 of statement

Testimony highlights

Social distancing meant prolonged confinement over 23 hours/day.

Unprecedented levels of isolation.

Restrictions ‘inhumane.’

‘‘Even 23 hours in some prisons was a conservative estimate. We saw prisonsers locked up for MORE THAN 23 hours a day.’’

‘‘There has NEVER BEEN in recent history a time when the ENTIRE population had such little time unlocked.’’

‘We saw some very concerning findings about some really vulnerable men and women not getting the support that they needed and being left in conditions that were simply INHUMANE.’’

The impact of restrictive regimes in prisons

Highlighted during the session was the ‘What happens to prisoners in a pandemic’ document which can be viwed in full here.

‘‘The most disturbing effect of the restrictions was the decline in prisoners’ emotional, psychological and physical well-being . They were chronically bored and exhausted by spending hours locked in their cells. They described being drained, depleted, lacking in purpose and sometimes resigned to their situation . Some said they were using unhealthy coping strategies, including self-harm and drugs, while others reported using mundane routines to pass the time and cope with their confinement and associated anxieties…

..They frequently compared themselves to caged animals.

‘‘The current scale of restrictions on prisoners’ lives is unprecedented.’’

-Charlie Taylor. HM Chief Inspector of Prisons. February 2021

Statement highlights

Paragraph 141 demonstraes ZERO ‘COVID’ deaths for 3 months without vaccinations and 116 deaths in 3 months with vaccinations. Safe and effective?

‘‘Early in the pandemic the number of Covid-19 deaths in prisons nationally was low, with 23 Covid- related prisoner deaths until June 2020 and no deaths between June and September 2020.’’

‘‘116 prisoners had died a result of Covid-19 by 31 March 2021.’’

-Paragraph 141

‘‘Between April 2021 and 31 March 2022, 45 prisoners…

….had died within 60 days of having tested positive for

the virus or where there was a clinical assessment that Covid-19 was a contributory factor in their death. Of these, 34 were suspected or confirmed to be caused by Covid-19. ‘‘

-Paragraph 142

‘‘From the end of March 2020, the majority of prisoners were locked in their cells for most of the day, with many having as little as 45 minutes out of their cells.’’

-Paragraph 153

‘‘Many prisoners spent at least 90% of their time behind their cell doors for over 12 months.’’

-Paragraph 155

Prisoners described the feeling of going “stir crazy” and they repeatedly referenced the film ‘Groundhog Day’ as a comparison to daily life, in which the main character is forced to endure the same day over and over again every time he wakes up.’’

-Paragraph 160

‘‘Isolation and lack of purposeful activity had a profound effect on prisoners’ mental health, with many at this time reporting feeling drained, hopeless, and experiencing a visible decline in well-being.’’

-Paragraph 234

Thanks for your attention.

All feedback welcome.

End