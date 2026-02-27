Biologyphenom

Biologyphenom

1 Comment

User's avatar
Roy McIntosh's avatar
Roy McIntosh
1h

So many grabbed every bit of power they thought they could have with the CO'n'VID FLAG BEHIND THEM! I even saw a change in traffic wardens after 2020--They went from ANUSES to SATANIC EVIL ANUSES! Many people in all walks of life followed that!

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 biologyphenom · Publisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture