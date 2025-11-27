Introduction

Robert Harrison OBE CMG was Director General for Analysis in the Covid-19 Taskforce coordinating analytical efforts across government and acting as a key intermediary with the scientific community, to ensure that Government decisions were informed by the best available evidence.

Testimony highlights

Secrective Treasury Dept modelling summer 2020.

‘Significant’ disruption lockdown impact on economy.

Government secrecy.

‘‘The pandemic and associated NPIs have driven the deepest recession THREE CENTURIES.’’

‘‘The Treasury found transparency uncomfortable. It was less open than other departments.’’

-Robert Harrison

‘‘Is that because Treasury is always concerned about leakage of policy effecting markets?’’

-Baroness Hallett

‘‘That is a line which many of them take that market sensitive information needs to be protected and it is not always appropriate to share outside the Treasury.’’

‘‘Some of the options the Government was having to consider had really significant economic effects.’’

‘‘I can say from my previous experience the Government is capable of keeping secrets.’’

-Robert Harrison

