Professor Jim McMenamin is a Consultant Epidemiologist and Head of Infections Service and Strategic Incident Director at Public Health Scotland. He is a member of the UK New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threat Advisory Group (NERVTAG). In 2025 he was appointed as an Honorary Professor at the University of Glasgow within the School of Health and Wellbeing.

Social restrictions

It was known from March 2020 the most vulnerable groups in society would be adversely impacted more than other groups due to the lockdown.

‘‘From March 2020 onwards there were going to be key groups who had to be well supported…who would likely suffer as a consequence of the implementation of any social restriction.’’

Hospital discharges

This is a significant statement. According to PHS hospital discharges to care homes during ‘the first wave’ March-May 2020 were not responsible for outbreaks of ‘COVID’ in care homes.

‘‘The statistical association was not proven.’’

‘‘None of those observations are statistically significant.’’

The PHS document in question can be viewed here.

‘‘The analysis does not find statistical evidence that hospital discharges of any kind were associated with care home outbreaks.’’

COVID-19 vaccines saved the day!

At the end of session Mr.McMenamin thanked the Scottish public for their compliance as it allowed time for the development of the ‘COVID vaccines’ which help remove restrictions and save lives.

‘‘It bought us time to develop, deploy and demonstrate beyond doubt what we went onto see the effectiveness of the vaccines that were available to reduce mortality.’’

All cause mortality/cremation statistics 2015-2023

The fact remains, there is no real world data the ‘COVID vaccines’ have saved a single life in Scotland as mortality from 2020 has not lowered despite 15 million doses. In 2023 cremations were at record levels!

NB: 2024 data will be released in June.

Care homes

This 2021 Edinburgh University study (published Feb 2024) looked at all adult care-homes in Scotland, 1,092 homes, 41,299 places. The project was commissioned from Public Health Scotland by the Social Care and Mental Health Directorate in Scottish Government.

It stated:

‘‘COVID-19 mitigation measures impact on residents remained severe until early 2021.’’

and

‘‘The impact (of vaccination) on care-home outbreaks and outcomes is uncertain.’’

Statement highlights

Thoughts

So what is all admitted is those that died the most (of ANY cause) within 28 days of a ‘postive COVID’ test or from March to May 2020 in Scottish care homes even WITHOUT a ‘COVID’ test were harmed the most from the severe and punishing lockdown restrictions but none of that matters because the pandemic was deadly and ‘COVID vaccines’ saved us despite death rates remaining unchanged after 15 million doses.

