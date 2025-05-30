Biologyphenom

John Aspray
1h

Professor Jim McMenamin was present at the NERVTAG meeting on the 13th March 2020. Deputy chief medical officer Jonathan Van Tam relayed to him the news that at the meeting of the ACDP that had just finished, that they had downgraded the virus threat. This decision was upheld by the 4 Nations HCID group, and Chris Whitty, on the 19th March 2020. The DHSC were informed by letter by the chair of the ACDP (Prof. Tom Evans) on the 13th. The DHSC announced the decision on the Govt. website over the weekend of the 20th and 21st. There is no documented evidence that the information was relayed to SAGE. The coronavirus bill was submitted on the 19th and passed unopposed the following week. Parliament was misled. I have all the relevant documents.

Barbara M
4h

We know exactly the truth. Did they think we had blinkers on during the whole lockdown, did they think we, the public in general would not see, hear what was going on around us. It’s just another cover -up . They jingle jangle the evidence to suit them. We know better!!

