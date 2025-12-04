Introduction

Kate Forbes is the current Deputy First Minister of Scotland and Secretary for Economy and Gaelic and (MSP) for Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch. She served as Cabinet Secretary for Finance and the Economy until March 2023.

‘‘Every single restriction caused harm..

..and financial interventions could only lessen, not eliminate, the economic harm. Government could only take steps to mitigate the impacts.’’

-Paragraph 85 of statement

Testimony highlights

£1 billion made available upfront in a future crisis would allow Government to ’act straight away.’

‘‘They (devolved govs) should have full financial freedom to respond to that emergency or to a pandemic as quickly as possible.’’

Another pandemic

Dealing with an asymmetric shock.

Localised interventions

Targeted response to protect the economy.

‘‘The pandemic demonstrates the value of more localised interventions in protecting the economy.’’

Statement highlights

‘‘Even where businesses were struggling enormously and making huge losses, the government interventions were designed to stop business failing, rather than to compensate for lost income. I think the pandemic would have resulted in the loss of huge numbers of businesses had it not been for the economic interventions that were put in place.’’

-Paragraph 83

‘‘The equality of impact of the economic support delivered as between particular groups, including those who were at greater risk or otherwise vulnerable, was a central consideration in the design of schemes administered by the Scottish Government.’’

-Paragraph 84

‘‘Taxi drivers were reporting no trade, they had not received any support, therefore we established a scheme to help taxi drivers. Soft play centres had no trade, they had had no support, so design a scheme for soft play centres. Bed and breakfasts were not registered on non- domestic rates, as they pay council tax, so we designed a unique scheme forbed and breakfasts -about whom we had next to no data.’’

-Paragraph 90

‘‘I sat on the weekly Economy Sub-Cabinet group. This group met over the initial part of the pandemic and was led by the Chief Economist, who reported on the macroeconomic impacts and modelled the potential economic harms..

..as well as reviewing harms that were being inflicted as a result of decisions taken to reduce economic activity.’’

-Paragraph 91

Thoughts

Yes, these sessions are very boring but i think it’s important to dip in sometimes to see where officiadom headspace is at as like them or loathe them are still calling the shots over millions of lives.

