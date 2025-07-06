Biologyphenom

Allen
3h

Yes let's mask, double mask, slather poison on our skin until it cracks, live under high stress day in and day out, get overworked, get little to poor sleep and on and on- and then get sick and call it 'covid.'

Just shows how the covid sorcery took over people's ability to think clearly if at all.

Dr.Don Hall
4h

There exists no such thing as “Long Covid”.

Many advanced countries stopped offering Covid shots to most kids and teenagers years ago - recognizing that Covid is barely a cold for healthy young people and mRNA jabs can cause myocarditis and other serious health problems.

But the Centers for Disease Control and American jab fanatics have not backed down. In September, the CDC and its vaccine advisory committee again recommended mRNA jabs for everyone over six months old.

CDC VAERS query. All vaccines for all time in VAERS (about 30 years) produced 12,200+ anaphylactic reactions and 2200+ shocks. Covid-19 vaccines produced 9,000+ anaphylactic reactions and 1000+ anaphylactic shocks. mRNA injections are responsible for 11k of the total 12k reported anaphylactic reactions. However, that’s not the entire story of anaphylaxis. Sasha Latypova

Catherine Austin Fitts:

"What Happens When 70% of the Parents in America Discover That They Have Systematically Poisoned Their Children [With 'Vaccines']?"

* Human beings administering EUA products have no informed consent obligations to provide information about ingredients, risks, benefits, alternatives, or the option to accept or refuse the products. See 21 USC 360bbb-3(e)(1)(A)(ii)) waiving informed consent for unapproved products (2004); 21 USC 360bbb-3(e)(2)(A) waiving informed consent for unapproved use of an approved product (2004); 21 USC 355(i)(4) waiving informed consent for experimental products classified by HHS as ‘minimal risk’ drugs (2016); 21 USC 360j(g)(3) waiving informed consent for experimental ‘minimal risk’ devices (2016).

* Human beings receiving EUA products have no informed consent rights to receive information about ingredients, risks, benefits, alternatives, or the option to accept or refuse the products. Seecitations, bullet point above.

* There are no Institutional Review Boards supervising administration of the experimental products.

* There are no safety standards for EUA products.

* There are no efficacy standard for EUA products. See 21 USC 360bbb-3(c)(2)(A), 1997, 2004, re: ‘may be effective’

* There are no clinical investigators studying the effects of EUA products on human subjects.

* There are no doctors, nurses, or other treatment providers providing experimental treatment to their patients subject to the Hippocratic Oath (“first do no harm”) using EUA products.

Masking the truth

In 2008, Dr. Anthony Fauci co-authored a paper about the Spanish Flu Epidemic that rates as the most devastating modern pandemic. It swept the entire planet in the wake of the First World War and caused millions of deaths.

Studying a real pandemic, Dr. Fauci and his colleagues discovered that most of the victims of the Spanish Flu didn't die from the Spanish Flu, They died from bacterial pneumonia. And the bacterial pneumonia was caused by.... wait for it, wait for it... wearing masks!

Vaers:

VAERS data indicates that in one year, Covid vaccines were linked to as many deaths as all other vaccines combined over 33 years. VAERS Reported Deaths by Vaccine Type (1988-2021)

As of today, the shots for ALL babies under 15 months (not just “unhealthy” ones) are firmly on the CDC schedule ( … ).

That squares it for either “healthy” or “unhealthy” children. The CDC schedule is the source for all state and local mandates and other forms of injection coercion, and it doesn’t matter what RFK Jr said on X. The CDC is the source on what doctors and OBGYNs follow for lying and coercing their patients into poison injections. Interestingly, in this relationship the HHS is the paying party that provides lubrication for CDC policies and financial incentives to the doctors to get every single child and pregnant woman in their “care” injected. Nobody mentioned this curious arrangement, nor any plans to dismantle or modify it in any way. This is how the psyop is played:

* RFK Jr says stuff on X

* MAHA crowd goes wild with cheer because none of them bother to check his statements

* CDC totally disregards what RFK Jr says on x

* HHS pays to enforce the CDC schedule (and not what RFK Jr said on X) !

In order to qualify for cash bribes from Anthem Medicaid, a physician must, in this particular case, be part of a participating Kentucky primary care provider that is allied with Anthem BCBS Medicaid and have a panel size of 25 or more members.

“All Anthem members identified as receiving COVID-19 vaccination services are included in the methodology,” the document states. “Vaccine results will be determined by a COVID-19 vaccine claim or by confirmation from the Kentucky Vaccine Registry.”

Anthem calculated the payments to be disbursed in two separate time periods: the first one on Sept. 1, 2021, and the second on Dec. 31, 2021. The greater the percentage of Anthem members vaccinated for covid, the higher the payments, according to the plan.

For each Anthem member vaccinated up to 30 percent of the member pool, a physician qualified to receive a $20 “bonus” payment. If a doctor can get more than 30 percent of Anthem members jabbed, he or she received $45 for each up to 40 percent; $70 for each up to 50 percent; $100 for each up to 60 percent; and $125 for each at 75 percent and beyond.’

Millions of Americans were advised by their doctors to get “vaccinated” for the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) – not because they actually care about their patients, mind you, but because they were bribed by health insurance companies to peddle as many jabs as possible in exchange for cash. A leaked document from Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield (BCBS) Medicaid shows how the health provider created a “COVID-19 Vaccine Provider Incentive program” to reward doctors for pushing covid jabs on their patients (source). Does this against their Hippocratic Oath?

