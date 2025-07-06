Introduction
Charlotte Hudd qualified as a registered nurse in 2009 and specialises in providing end of life care and in 2015 was made a Queen’s nurse. She qualified to be a chaplain in 2020. During the pandemic she worked as a charge nurse in a nursing home but left this role April 2020 to be a call handler for the ambulance service handling 111 and 999 calls. Ms.Hudd suffers from PTSD and long covid. In October 2023 she gave her nursing PIN after a heart attack scare.
‘‘There were times when the team and I went through what I would describe as moral distress, when we could not provide the care that we wanted to due to lack of staffing.’’
‘‘I was so concerned about not being able to meet the requirements of my professional Nursing and Midwifery Code of Conduct, and fearful that I would inevitably be making mistakes, that I called the local authority safeguarding line and attempted to raise a safeguarding alert about myself. I knew what my NMC Code of Conduct expected of me and I knew I could not possibly achieve it all in the circumstances I was operating in.’’
‘‘There were not enough carers to look after the residents properly.’’
-Paragraph 30 of statement
Testimony highlights
Care staff created DIY PPE gowns from bedsheets.
Tesco self seal zip bags used to preserve mask during lunch breaks.
‘‘Even to the point of sheets being assembled..i remember seeing two seniors in the home making full aprons as a just in case…bin bags only go so far.’’
‘‘The minute you touch your mask you have to get another one.’’
For their health
Not mentioned during oral evidence.
Jan 2021
Care home became a ‘hot zone’ for multiple infections.
During the COVID-19 ‘vaccine’ rollout
Double masking
Stringent PPE protocols were followed yet Rev Hudd still developed long covid.
‘‘There are times when i would double mask.’’
Adverse impacts of PPE on residents
NB: 'Anne's Law' (now live in Scotland) and Gloria’s law imminent in England LEGALISES the following proven harmful IPC measures upon dementia residents in ANY future outbreak scenario.
Those living with dementia harmed the most.
Carers would draw lips on the outside of the mask.
‘‘The masks was a real issue because people living with dementia they rely alot more on your face to communicate.’’
‘‘Suddenly have your face blanked out it must have looked like a horror story…and that created ALOT of distress for them.’’
‘‘When people with dementia are further confused or isolated they can become distressed, tearful, lonely.’’
This is what Care Home Relatives Scotland group and others are ‘fighting for.’ The right for the government and public health to have the legal power to harm residents evermore with stringent IPC protocols.
Adverse impacts of visiting restrictions and isolation
Those living with dementia harmed the most.
Residents were confused, distressed, lonely and in tears shouting out for help.
Communal areas closed down.
‘‘One person shouted HELP so loudly that a policeman walking by stopped in to see what was happening.’’
Ambulance transfers to hospital
Difficulty transferring residents to hosptial in emergency situaitons.
Statement highlights
‘‘The residents were very distressed as they were isolating in their rooms. I would hear some of them crying and asking, "where is everyone?"
-Paragraph 14
‘‘The impact of wearing face coverings was also difficult for our residents. They couldn't understand why we were now wearing something which covered most of our faces. It was alien to them and frightening.’’
‘‘We would draw smiling lips on our masks and learnt to smile with our eyes and communicate with our eyebrows.’’
-Paragraph 25
‘‘Since catching Covid-19, I came to dread the mornings when I would wake up feeling as if there was an elephant sitting on my chest. I experienced heart palpitations, breathlessness, fatigue and terrifying brain fog.’’
-Paragraph 35
‘‘I have been around death and dying for years, end of life care was my specialism, and I was incredibly passionate about it but this was raw because of the intensity of death and having so many residents die in such a short period of time. ‘‘
-Paragraph 39
‘‘In October 2023 I gave up my nursing PIN. The heart attack scare confirmed my decision to step back after a total of 17 years in the profession.’’
-Paragraph 40
‘‘I feel the UK has been unresponsive. Lockdowns were delayed. Human-behaviour to panic-buy and to hoard must be anticipated and managed early to ensure accessibility for all.’’
-Paragraph 43
Thoughts
Another chilling session. In essence, the very real and serious harms from isolation and masks upon residents with dementia if any thereafter became ill solely because the these measures ‘COVID’ could take the blame? Repeat with any adverse reactions from novel ‘vaccinations’ with no long term safety data.
Yes let's mask, double mask, slather poison on our skin until it cracks, live under high stress day in and day out, get overworked, get little to poor sleep and on and on- and then get sick and call it 'covid.'
Just shows how the covid sorcery took over people's ability to think clearly if at all.
There exists no such thing as “Long Covid”.
Many advanced countries stopped offering Covid shots to most kids and teenagers years ago - recognizing that Covid is barely a cold for healthy young people and mRNA jabs can cause myocarditis and other serious health problems.
But the Centers for Disease Control and American jab fanatics have not backed down. In September, the CDC and its vaccine advisory committee again recommended mRNA jabs for everyone over six months old.
CDC VAERS query. All vaccines for all time in VAERS (about 30 years) produced 12,200+ anaphylactic reactions and 2200+ shocks. Covid-19 vaccines produced 9,000+ anaphylactic reactions and 1000+ anaphylactic shocks. mRNA injections are responsible for 11k of the total 12k reported anaphylactic reactions. However, that’s not the entire story of anaphylaxis. Sasha Latypova
Catherine Austin Fitts:
"What Happens When 70% of the Parents in America Discover That They Have Systematically Poisoned Their Children [With 'Vaccines']?"
* Human beings administering EUA products have no informed consent obligations to provide information about ingredients, risks, benefits, alternatives, or the option to accept or refuse the products. See 21 USC 360bbb-3(e)(1)(A)(ii)) waiving informed consent for unapproved products (2004); 21 USC 360bbb-3(e)(2)(A) waiving informed consent for unapproved use of an approved product (2004); 21 USC 355(i)(4) waiving informed consent for experimental products classified by HHS as ‘minimal risk’ drugs (2016); 21 USC 360j(g)(3) waiving informed consent for experimental ‘minimal risk’ devices (2016).
* Human beings receiving EUA products have no informed consent rights to receive information about ingredients, risks, benefits, alternatives, or the option to accept or refuse the products. Seecitations, bullet point above.
* There are no Institutional Review Boards supervising administration of the experimental products.
* There are no safety standards for EUA products.
* There are no efficacy standard for EUA products. See 21 USC 360bbb-3(c)(2)(A), 1997, 2004, re: ‘may be effective’
* There are no clinical investigators studying the effects of EUA products on human subjects.
* There are no doctors, nurses, or other treatment providers providing experimental treatment to their patients subject to the Hippocratic Oath (“first do no harm”) using EUA products.
Masking the truth
In 2008, Dr. Anthony Fauci co-authored a paper about the Spanish Flu Epidemic that rates as the most devastating modern pandemic. It swept the entire planet in the wake of the First World War and caused millions of deaths.
Studying a real pandemic, Dr. Fauci and his colleagues discovered that most of the victims of the Spanish Flu didn't die from the Spanish Flu, They died from bacterial pneumonia. And the bacterial pneumonia was caused by.... wait for it, wait for it... wearing masks!
Vaers:
VAERS data indicates that in one year, Covid vaccines were linked to as many deaths as all other vaccines combined over 33 years. VAERS Reported Deaths by Vaccine Type (1988-2021)
As of today, the shots for ALL babies under 15 months (not just “unhealthy” ones) are firmly on the CDC schedule ( … ).
That squares it for either “healthy” or “unhealthy” children. The CDC schedule is the source for all state and local mandates and other forms of injection coercion, and it doesn’t matter what RFK Jr said on X. The CDC is the source on what doctors and OBGYNs follow for lying and coercing their patients into poison injections. Interestingly, in this relationship the HHS is the paying party that provides lubrication for CDC policies and financial incentives to the doctors to get every single child and pregnant woman in their “care” injected. Nobody mentioned this curious arrangement, nor any plans to dismantle or modify it in any way. This is how the psyop is played:
* RFK Jr says stuff on X
* MAHA crowd goes wild with cheer because none of them bother to check his statements
* CDC totally disregards what RFK Jr says on x
* HHS pays to enforce the CDC schedule (and not what RFK Jr said on X) !
In order to qualify for cash bribes from Anthem Medicaid, a physician must, in this particular case, be part of a participating Kentucky primary care provider that is allied with Anthem BCBS Medicaid and have a panel size of 25 or more members.
“All Anthem members identified as receiving COVID-19 vaccination services are included in the methodology,” the document states. “Vaccine results will be determined by a COVID-19 vaccine claim or by confirmation from the Kentucky Vaccine Registry.”
Anthem calculated the payments to be disbursed in two separate time periods: the first one on Sept. 1, 2021, and the second on Dec. 31, 2021. The greater the percentage of Anthem members vaccinated for covid, the higher the payments, according to the plan.
For each Anthem member vaccinated up to 30 percent of the member pool, a physician qualified to receive a $20 “bonus” payment. If a doctor can get more than 30 percent of Anthem members jabbed, he or she received $45 for each up to 40 percent; $70 for each up to 50 percent; $100 for each up to 60 percent; and $125 for each at 75 percent and beyond.’
Millions of Americans were advised by their doctors to get “vaccinated” for the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) – not because they actually care about their patients, mind you, but because they were bribed by health insurance companies to peddle as many jabs as possible in exchange for cash. A leaked document from Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield (BCBS) Medicaid shows how the health provider created a “COVID-19 Vaccine Provider Incentive program” to reward doctors for pushing covid jabs on their patients (source). Does this against their Hippocratic Oath?