Charlotte Hudd qualified as a registered nurse in 2009 and specialises in providing end of life care and in 2015 was made a Queen’s nurse. She qualified to be a chaplain in 2020. During the pandemic she worked as a charge nurse in a nursing home but left this role April 2020 to be a call handler for the ambulance service handling 111 and 999 calls. Ms.Hudd suffers from PTSD and long covid. In October 2023 she gave her nursing PIN after a heart attack scare.

‘‘There were times when the team and I went through what I would describe as moral distress, when we could not provide the care that we wanted to due to lack of staffing.’’

‘‘I was so concerned about not being able to meet the requirements of my professional Nursing and Midwifery Code of Conduct, and fearful that I would inevitably be making mistakes, that I called the local authority safeguarding line and attempted to raise a safeguarding alert about myself. I knew what my NMC Code of Conduct expected of me and I knew I could not possibly achieve it all in the circumstances I was operating in.’’

‘‘There were not enough carers to look after the residents properly.’’

Care staff created DIY PPE gowns from bedsheets.

Tesco self seal zip bags used to preserve mask during lunch breaks.

‘‘Even to the point of sheets being assembled..i remember seeing two seniors in the home making full aprons as a just in case…bin bags only go so far.’’

‘‘The minute you touch your mask you have to get another one.’’

Jan 2021

Care home became a ‘hot zone’ for multiple infections.

During the COVID-19 ‘vaccine’ rollout

Double masking

Stringent PPE protocols were followed yet Rev Hudd still developed long covid.

‘‘There are times when i would double mask.’’

Adverse impacts of PPE on residents

NB: 'Anne's Law' (now live in Scotland) and Gloria’s law imminent in England LEGALISES the following proven harmful IPC measures upon dementia residents in ANY future outbreak scenario.

Those living with dementia harmed the most.

Carers would draw lips on the outside of the mask.

‘‘The masks was a real issue because people living with dementia they rely alot more on your face to communicate.’’

‘‘Suddenly have your face blanked out it must have looked like a horror story…and that created ALOT of distress for them.’’

‘‘When people with dementia are further confused or isolated they can become distressed, tearful, lonely.’’

This is what Care Home Relatives Scotland group and others are ‘fighting for.’ The right for the government and public health to have the legal power to harm residents evermore with stringent IPC protocols.

Adverse impacts of visiting restrictions and isolation

Those living with dementia harmed the most.

Residents were confused, distressed, lonely and in tears shouting out for help.

Communal areas closed down.

‘‘One person shouted HELP so loudly that a policeman walking by stopped in to see what was happening.’’

Ambulance transfers to hospital

Difficulty transferring residents to hosptial in emergency situaitons.

‘‘The residents were very distressed as they were isolating in their rooms. I would hear some of them crying and asking, "where is everyone?"

‘‘The impact of wearing face coverings was also difficult for our residents. They couldn't understand why we were now wearing something which covered most of our faces. It was alien to them and frightening.’’

‘‘We would draw smiling lips on our masks and learnt to smile with our eyes and communicate with our eyebrows.’’

‘‘Since catching Covid-19, I came to dread the mornings when I would wake up feeling as if there was an elephant sitting on my chest. I experienced heart palpitations, breathlessness, fatigue and terrifying brain fog.’’

‘‘I have been around death and dying for years, end of life care was my specialism, and I was incredibly passionate about it but this was raw because of the intensity of death and having so many residents die in such a short period of time. ‘‘

‘‘In October 2023 I gave up my nursing PIN. The heart attack scare confirmed my decision to step back after a total of 17 years in the profession.’’

‘‘I feel the UK has been unresponsive. Lockdowns were delayed. Human-behaviour to panic-buy and to hoard must be anticipated and managed early to ensure accessibility for all.’’

Another chilling session. In essence, the very real and serious harms from isolation and masks upon residents with dementia if any thereafter became ill solely because the these measures ‘COVID’ could take the blame? Repeat with any adverse reactions from novel ‘vaccinations’ with no long term safety data.

