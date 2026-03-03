NB: Contains harrowing details.

Introduction

Sam Smith Higgins (a filmmaker by trade) is a member of Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice Wales. I do not believe Ms.Higgins has previously given oral evidence to the inquiry.

Overview of story

On 26 January 2021, she sadly lost her father Phillip, who was aged 73. COVID-19 was blamed for his death. In previous shocking evidence for Module 3 Ms.Higgins stated:

‘‘Some of the actions by the health board will forever remain unforgiveable and even to this day.’’

‘‘She (the consultant) even laughed and said that the water retention was putting a strain on his heart and that she thought he wouldn’t make it off the ward. Upon hearing this, I crumbled to the floor.’’

‘‘My dad was due to come out in two weeks and despite being pressured daily regarding the DNACPR.’’

‘‘He was given medication to knock him out. This was 11 hours of agony endured by dad. My dad’s notes later revealed that “he was sleeping” “watching a film” during this time. However, the truth and my phone and text messages prove otherwise.’’

Testimony highlights

Family members state loved ones ‘kidnapped’ during 1st lockdown.

Loved ones held hostage.

Families too scared to ask questions.

Families unable to get answers about loved ones.

‘‘That’s how they felt..their loved ones were KIDNAPPED going into hospital or a care home.’’

‘‘I feel like as though my dad was in a soft HOSTAGE situation.’’

‘‘Do you kick off or are you going to get better results by being compliant and nice about it?’’

‘‘It really was a SOFT HOSTAGE situation.’’

No end of life vists

‘Every Story Matters’ bereavment report.

Questions about cause of death.

Restrictions on funerals. No contact. No hugging.

Unable to view dead body.

Death at home. No inquest. No post mortem.

‘‘I can’t live not knowing how our mum died or knowing how we can find those answers.’’

-Bereaved daughter.

‘‘I know this might actually sound absolutely crazy.. have they KIDNAPPED HIM? Has he really gone? Because i’ve not gone through the process of seeing the body.’’

-Bereaved wife.

‘Every Story Matters’ Cara’s story/Sam’s mother with stroke

Unable to visit parents.

Poor communication from hospital.

Sam forbidden from seeing mother with stroke.

NHS phoned police to prevent Sam’s entry.

‘‘There’s just so many unanswered questions, you didn’t know what happened in the hospital.’’

-Cara

‘‘I keep going back to that soft HOSTAGE situation which just sums it up for me..my mum had a stroke Nov 2020.. we couldn’t get an ambulance.’’

‘‘They said i could go into the hospital…security were called then the POLICE were called.’’

-Sam Higgins

The filming of dying/dead people in hospital

Staff members released books.

No consent.

17,000 images taken.

Photographer allowed into hospital. Access all areas. Families forbidden.

Human rights breached.

Healthboard and Welsh Government offer no help to families.

‘‘A week after my dad died there was a post on Twitter from an employee of the healthboard with a photo of a bodg bag with ‘‘bad day at the office’’ as the tag.’’

‘‘The healthboard had allowed five members of staff to take photographs throughout the pandemic.’’

‘‘Patients who clearly could not have given consent.’’

‘‘The body bad was in a gallery for sale at £125.’’

‘‘Really HORRIFFIC photographs.’’

‘‘It went against every media policy.’’

‘‘This photographer has at least 17,000 images on a hard drive of dead, dying people.’’

‘‘The thought of me not being able to be there (to see my dying dad) and some theatre technician being able to go right round the hospital taking photographs of dead and dying patients it just INFURIATES me.’’

‘‘Everyone knows human rights have been breached here.’’

‘‘That’s how it felt EVERY-TIME you visited a hosptial it felt as though you were visiting a PRISON and that all rights were STRIPPED.’’

No inquests

NHS staff and even prisoners entitlted to inquests to determine cause of death but not if you died in hosptial.

COVID as cause of death questioned.

Hosptial refuted COVID as cause of death.

‘‘Had they been prisoners and caught COVID and died they would have had an inquest.’’

‘‘This poor chap i met this morning his wife died at home of COVID.. no post morterm..no autopsy..no inquest cos she had tested postive 5 days before for COVID..

.. she was just put down as COVID that’s it..who knows?’’

‘‘It just adds to the grief all the time…to not have any answers and then just to be lied to aswell..it’s just wrong.’’

Thoughts

The Welsh bereaved argue as part of ‘lessons learned’ in any future pandemic ‘proper ventilation’ and ‘proper masks’ are required to facilitate visiting of loved ones without any problems arising. Repeat with funerals. Other concerns rasied by the group were 120 patients ‘catching COVID’ every week in Wales and how a COVID memorial is required outside the Senedd.

Thanks for your attention.

All feedback welcome.

Please help share this information.

A Midwestern Doctor Jeff Childers William Makis Dr. Joseph Mercola Alex Berenson Dr. Robert W. Malone Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH Pierre Kory, MD, MPA Steve Kirsch The Vigilant Fox Karen Kingston Sayer Ji The Corbett Report Meryl Nass NE - Naked Emperor Newsletter Dr Sam Bailey World Council for Health UK Medical Freedom Alliance HART Norman Fenton Tess Lawrie, MBBCh, PhD​ Carl Heneghan Tom Jefferson Joseph Hickey Lioness of Judah Ministry UK Column James Hill, MD Maajid Nawaz Dan Wootton CORRELATION Dr Mike Yeadon

End