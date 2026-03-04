NB: contains harrowing details.

Introduction

Julie Thomas (an NHS employee) sadly lost her husband Huw on the 29th December 2020 aged just 61 said to be from the effects of a COVID infection subsequent to dubious medical interventions including mismanagement of his type 2 diabetes which resulted in kidney failure.

Huw was a very fit man who had played rugby and was a black belt in karate. He first became ill with flu like symptoms 12th December 2020 with an inconclusive COVID test result returned on the 18th Dec. Despite a recovery seemingly underway on 20th Dec on the 21st he was placed on a ventilator against his wishes and deteriorated the following week.

‘‘I was not happy with what i read in the notes, and from my experience of working in the NHS believe that..

..parts of his notes were missing and/or had been redacted. It was also clear that they had been written retrospectively.’’

-Paragraph 33 of statement

‘‘Huw’s ventilator was switched off before he died from my review of the medical notes, and that i had not been told of this intention while Huw was still alive . I believe that the ventilator was switched off too soon, after just seven days, and that there was still a chance Huw might have pulled through.’’

-Paragraph 37 of statement

Testimony highlights

Ventilated against his will 21st December.

Facebook post. 20th Dec ‘turning a corner.’

No Christmas visiting for family.

10 minute visit allowed on the 28th December.

‘‘You say that he didn’t actually want to be ventilated.’’

-Tom Jackson. Counsel to the inquiry.

‘‘You were told that you couldn’t visit him in hospital for Christmas.’’

-Tom Jackson. Counsel to the inquiry.

‘‘I was absolutely DEVASTATED.’’

-Julie Thomas

Huw’s medical notes

Family concerns staff were not relaying true state of Huw’s condition.

Lightly sedated and ventilated.

DNR applied retrospectively.

Concerns about treatment protocols.

‘‘It actually said in the notes he had physically tried to remove the (ventilation) pipe himself from his throat.’’

‘‘If he was capable of doing that i truly believe he would have been able to know we were next to his bed.’’

-Julie Thomas

‘‘You were angry about the ventilator being switched off before he died and not being told about that you felt it was too soon.’’

‘‘There is some record of his heart rhythm showing abnormalites but no action being taken.’’

‘‘You didn’t understand the basis for (the DNR notice) given the prior good health and his relative young age.’’

-Tom Jackson. Counsel to the inquiry

‘‘I felt that Huw was just another number.’’

-Julie Thomas

Harrowing feedback from Huw’s sons

Concerns over care father received.

No bereavement support from hospital.

Medical notes falsified.

Begging staff for a brief end of life visit.

‘Inhumane’ funeral restrictions. No hyms. No singing. Masks for eulogies.

‘‘It’s caused me and my mother and i GREAT DISTRESS that it was stated in the notes that we as a family TURNED DOWN the chance to be with my father when he passed away…this is simply NOT true.’’

‘‘The funeral was cold, empty and INHUMANE and the treatment of my family and i was terrible.’’

Statement highlights

‘‘I reposted his message later on 20 December 2020 with the following comments, which reflect how optimistic we were at that time about Huw recovering and coming home.’’

-Paragraph 9

‘‘On the 21st of December hours of the morning Huw texted in the early hours of the morning to tell me that his doctor was considering ventilating him to ‘‘rest his organs.’’

‘‘Huw told me that he did not want to be ventilated…

..His phone went quiet around 02:00 on 21 December, and i did not have any further messages from him.’’

-Paragraph 10

‘‘I had a further call that evening f rom a nurse making a joke about giving Huw a ‘goatie’ while shaving…i found their comment inappropriate in the circumstances.’’

-Paragraph 11

‘‘I knew that Huw was very unwell, but i did not think that he was dying an d i was not told that he was dying.’’

-Paragraph 14

‘‘I now know from Huw’s medical records and from the complaints process that i subsequently initiated that Huw had not consented to a DNR.’’

-Paragraph 19

‘‘We were allowed just 10 minutes to be with Huw..

..before we were rushed out, and we felt like we were considered a nuisance.’’

-Paragraph 20

‘‘I sent away for Huw’s medical records about six months after he died because felt that something was not right.’’

-Paragraph 28

‘‘The notes indicate “wife updated” but i was never informed of this plan by the hospital. It was Huw who told me by text that they wanted to ventilate him.’’

-Paragraph 31

‘‘There was no signed DNR on his notes, and it seems the DNR was applied retrospectively and signed by the consultant . There is an entry in Huw’s records from 28 December 2020 that suggests a DNACPR was discussed with the family, and i was informed prior to planning to visit that evening. That is not the case.’’

-Paragraph 32

‘‘Huw subsequently required CPR on 28 December 2020 (three days after irregularities were first noted) and a DNR was put in place…

..I do not fully understand the basis for this decision, and I find it strange given Huw’s prior good health and relatively young age. We believe that the DNR was put in place because the hospital had given up on Huw.’’

-Paragraph 39

‘‘I also believe that other decisions were made for Huw without his agreement and against his wishes, for example,..

..he told me that he did not want to be ventilated and his notes record that he tried to pull the ventilator out.’’

-Paragraph 39

‘‘Given that Huw’s kidneys failed, am concerned that there was a failure to properly treat Huw’s condition of diabetes and that this may have contributed to his death.‘‘

‘‘I am am now resigned to the fact that i will never know what really happened and will have to live with this uncertainty and lack of resolution, constantly thinking, “what if?”

-Paragraph 40

