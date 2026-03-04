Biologyphenom

Biologyphenom

3 Comments

User's avatar
Transcriber B's avatar
Transcriber B
5h

Unfortunately this horrific story is akin to many in the US and elsewhere.

Reply
Share
Beanz-meanz Heinz's avatar
Beanz-meanz Heinz
3h

Few if any of the attendees are even paying any attention. This in despite of the extremely harrowing accounts they're way more concerned with their electronic desktop gadgets presumably checking facebook or robert malones nutstack.

Reply
Share
1 reply by biologyphenom
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 biologyphenom · Publisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture