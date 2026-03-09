Biologyphenom

Biologyphenom

3 Comments

User's avatar
Jane's avatar
Jane
3h

😪

Reply
Share
ACAB's avatar
ACAB
2h

The death factory hard at work. The covid death payment and Q-Covid Questionnaire also hard at work. (I said to you before, people here know exactly what was happening and we had massive levels of non-compliance, people even tried to remove loved ones from care homes and hospitals during lockdown and were refused - that's why it's so important to get them out now before this happens again - when those doors get locked again they won't get out). Care homes and hospitals are the last place you want yourself or loved ones to be.

Millions of people mentally scarred for life by the trauma. Refusing to give back personal items including jewellery (family heirlooms!) is just sick. There aren't enough expletives for what happened to people.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 biologyphenom · Publisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture