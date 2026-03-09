Warning: Contains distressing details.

Introduction

Julie McMurray is a member of BFFJ Northern Ireland and is giving evidence about the death of her husband, Robert (living with dementia) who sadly passed in hospital 30th January 2021 after testing positive for COVID-19. Robert was just 64 years old.

‘‘He believed he had been locked up because he had done something wrong. To hear that was so painful.’’

‘‘Robert died in hospital, without his family on 30th January 2021.’’

Testimony highlights

Visiting suspended 14th January due to lockdown 2.

Husband died 16 days later.

Husband seen to be ‘distraught’ on video calls due to isolation.

‘‘I couldn’t believe that i wasn’t allowed in to him..he was TERRIFIED …he didn’t want to be left.’’

‘‘When i saw Robert on the calls he was DISTRAUGHT..the confusion had really escalated by that stage.’’

‘‘‘He told me that he would rather be DEAD which was completely out of character.’’

Roberts Fall in hospital

7 days before death.

No hospital updates.

Family became so concerend they considered calling the police.

‘‘After the call i was obviously very worried about him and i rang and i rang and i rang (the hospital) all night and nobody picked up. .i was in desperation..i considered ringing THE POLICE.’’

‘‘His notes later showed.. at that stage he was visibly hyperventilating.’’

‘‘I really believe that fall effected his mental health. His notes show he hadn’t been seen for some time.’’

Authorities

Forbidden to be with dying husband as authorities broke the rules.

‘‘Nobody should die alone.’’

‘‘I feel completely betrayed by the authorities breaking the rules when i wasn’t even allowed to hold Robert’s hand when he was terrified, sick and confused.’’

‘‘That is just APPALLING.’’

Statement highlights

‘‘In 2020 Robert became ill and was diagnosed with colorectal cancer. It became apparent he would need surgery to remove a cancerous tumour in his bowel.’’

‘‘On 29th December 2020, Robert went into Hospital where he was admitted to the Elective Surgery Ward (Ward 4 South). He was cared for by an excellent and communicative consultant who rang to say the operation to remove the tumour was a complete success.’’

‘‘The hospital would move patients who had contracted Covid or move the healthy ones away from those who had tested positive. It is hard to overstate how distressing these moves would have been for Robert. For a dementia sufferer, familiarity is key to feeling safe and settled. ‘‘

‘‘Prior to Robert’s Covid diagnosis, visiting rights were withdrawn on 15th January 2021. The last time i saw him face to face was the evening of 14th January. The loss of visiting rights was incredibly traumatic. As his wife and person with power of attorney, i was absolutely essential to his well being in hospital.’’

‘‘Whilst was still able to visit him, i witnessed the wrong type of food being given to him on several occasions and had to intervene to ensure the correct diet was maintained.’’

‘‘On 23rd January2021 i received a call from a nurse to say that Robert had fallen. it was not clear how long he had been on the ground, but his notes revealed he had been unsupervised for around 45 minutes.’’

‘‘The fact that could not even give him a proper sendoff at our home after his death made that experience even more painful and difficult to come to terms with. ‘‘

