Biologyphenom

Biologyphenom

7 Comments

User's avatar
Ned's avatar
Ned
6h

You send me email after email of awfulness. I know it went on, but at least it is being chronicled.

Sad, depressing, what a state our governments are in. What's the point?

Keep doing what you're doing. One day it might make a huge difference.

Reply
Share
2 replies by biologyphenom and others
Louise's avatar
Louise
6h

That is heartbreaking 💔

Reply
Share
1 reply by biologyphenom
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 biologyphenom · Publisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture