Warning: Contains distressing details.

Introduction

Therasa O’Hanlon sadly lost her mother Patricia 16th February 2021 said to be from Covid-19 following her admission to the hospital on 23rd January 2021. She was 71 years of age. The hospital admission was for burns from a hot water accident which later became infected. She also had a fractured pelvis. Ms.O’Hanlon tested negative for COVID upon admission but was later said to be positive on the 12th February.

‘‘I have some really serious concerns about the standard of care my mother received while in hospital prior to her death, of which there were multiple incidents.’’

..which included my mum being l eft in soiled bedding for prolonged periods despite suffering from burns.’’

-Paragraph 24

‘‘In the days before mum died some of the nurses were messing around, throwing their shoes and making jokes about Covid-19. i couldn’t believe what i witnessed.’’

-Paragraph 25 of statement

Testimony highlights

Mother offered no treatment .

No bereavement support.

Neglect.

Nurses fooling around.

‘‘My mother was left in URINATED bedding…she was SCREAMED AT by a nurse because she didn’t want to drink any more water.’’

‘‘I should have been there to help her but i wasn’t…they wouldn’t have allowed me in there.’’

‘‘Seeing those two girls (nurses)..chasing each other (around the ward) when people were dying.’’

Statement highlights

‘‘When the pandemic hit, there was a further deterioration in mum’s health and wellbeing . Mum needed to shield as a clinically vulnerable person, and we lost much of our personal contact. would do mum’s shopping and we spoke on the phone all the time. However, there were days when i spoke with mum on the phone and she had not got out of bed complaining that there was nothing to do other than watch tv.’’

-Paragraph 5

‘‘She suffered from low mood during the pandemic and would tell me that she did not want to be a burden and that if necessary to put her in a home and leave her, which was very difficult to hear her say.’’

-Paragraph 6

‘‘I was also told that mum had been tested for Covid-19 on admission which was negative.’’

-Paragraph 10

‘‘I was not allowed to visit my mum on her ward.’’

-Paragraph 13

‘‘At the hospital i was told practically straight away that nothing could be done for mum because she was not producing any white blood cells and it was unlikely that she would recover. I was in shock and asked to see her, which was permitted. I remember wondering how mum had become infected because she was on a non-Covid-19 ward.’’

-Paragraph 15 of statement

‘‘I do not feel that my mother was properly cared for and that an injustice has occurred which i continue to fight for.’’

-Paragraph 41

Thanks for your attention.

All feedback welcome.

Please help share this information

A Midwestern Doctor Jeff Childers William Makis Dr. Joseph Mercola Alex Berenson Dr. Robert W. Malone Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH Pierre Kory, MD, MPA Steve Kirsch The Vigilant Fox Karen Kingston Sayer Ji The Corbett Report Meryl Nass NE - Naked Emperor Newsletter Dr Sam Bailey World Council for Health UK Medical Freedom Alliance HART Norman Fenton Tess Lawrie, MBBCh, PhD​ Carl Heneghan Tom Jefferson Joseph Hickey CORRELATION James Hill, MD UK Column Maajid Nawaz Dan Wootton Lioness of Judah Ministry Dr Mike Yeadon

End