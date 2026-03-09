Introduction

Marie Mcardle is a member of BFFJNI and her evidence relates primarily to the death her mother who was admitted to hospital on 24th April 2020 and died on 20th May 2020 at hospital aged 81 after testing positive for covid-19.

‘‘I don’t know what happened in the last weeks of her life. I don’t know what treatment or care she got or what medical interventions she received.’’

-Paragraph 41 of statement

Testimony highlights

GP refussed to attend mother at home for leg swelling.

Anxiety usually caused breathlessness.

Mother afraid of going to hospital.

Sleepiness in hospital considered to be COVID.

Discrepancy over test result.

No visits allowed.

‘‘We made contact with the GP..but because of COVID they REFUSED to come out.’’

‘‘She was very frightened about going to hospital.’’

‘‘I kept hearing she was sleepy..sleepy. My mum never slept she was walking night and day.’’

‘‘We were never allowed near the hospital.’’

Contact with hospital

Wrong hospital notes relayed to family.

‘‘It was SO DIFFICULT to get information.’’

Final video call

Mother drugged with Morphine.

Poor quality video call.

Unable to speak.

‘‘Even though she had tested positive we still didn’t think she was going to die.’’

‘‘She was trying to speak but couldn’t speak and you wonder what she was trying to say.’’

Statement highlights

‘‘On 24” April 2020 carers attended my mother’s home and stated that they were concerned about a swelling on Mum’s leg, and she had a continuous cough and was short of breath. The doctor refused to see her and she was subsequently admitted to Hospital.’’

-Paragraph 8

‘‘Mum stayed in hospital from 24th April 2020 to 13th May 2020 when she was discharged to a Care Home which was a step-down facility. From 13th May to 15th May 2020 she was in NR care home and on 15th May 2020 she became unwell again and was transferred by ambulance Hospital. She died on 20th May 2020.’’

-Paragraph 12

‘‘The chapel has a porch that you have to pass through to get to the graveyard and we were charged £35 to open the door to allow access. | found that very upsetting. It is not about the money. It just wasn’t right.’’

-Paragraph 26

‘‘In the 5 years since my mother’s death have struggied to process the way she died alone in hospital, no wake, no funeral.’’

-Paragraph 39

‘‘I don’t know what happened in the last weeks of her life. don’t know what treatment or care she got or what medical interventions she received . I don’t know who spoke to her in the ward, or who, if anyone, explained things to her or reassured her that she was ok, that she was loved and that we weren’t there because we couldn’t be there, we weren’t allowed! I don’t know what she ate, what she was wearing, was she listened to, was she sad, or lonely or afraid. I don’t Know how she spent her last hours or minutes, what was going through her mind, did she feel abandoned or terrified? I don’t know if she thought of us or knew how much we loved her and how much we wanted to be there to hold her, stroke her face, reassure her that Daddy was waiting for her. don’t know what after-death care she received, was it her body in that plastic body bag , was she treated with dignity and respect?’’

-Paragraph 41

Also submitted was a short statement by son Roddy which can be viewed here.

End