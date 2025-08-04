Introduction

After 5 weeks of disturbing hearings, the module 6 care sector, likely to be the most significant at the inquiry concluded 30-31st July 2025. The 30th of July session featured UK COVID-19 Families for Justice Groups from UK, Ireland and Wales. I felt the below evidence was worth highlighting.

Testimony highlights

Anna Morris-KC-COVID-19 Bereaved Familes for Justice UK

Social care sector problems now worse than before 2020.

‘Devastating’ impacts upon those receiving social care.

Those living with dementia disproportionately harmed by the restrictions suffered the highest mortality rates. NB: no mention it was from ‘COVID.’

Harms were foreseeable.

Distress caused by visiting restrictions.

DNACPRs were abused. ‘Shocking’ blanket DNACPRs did happen.

‘Bias’ in clinical decision making where elderly/vulnerable were discriminated against when it came to accessing medical treatment.

‘‘27,000 people died in care homes in the first wave…a generational slaughter.’’

‘‘Prof Banerjee highlighted those living with dementia suffered the highest level of mortality.’’

‘‘When the care provider thought Susan was at the end of her life, the family was allowed to visit but when she rallied those visits were once again stopped.’’

‘‘Larry Byrne tells the inquiry that when his dad Lawrence Byrne senior became unwell the care home staff would not let Larry speak with him and told Larry his father had been admitted to hospital by email.’’

‘‘Many CBFFJ families have provided evidence about DNACPR notices being put in place for their loved ones without their knowledge or consent…these were NOT isolated incidents.’’

‘‘Blanket DNACPRs DID happen.’’

‘It is yet further evidence..that there was a set of potential biases that entered into clinical decision making…based on negative attitudes towards older people.’’

‘‘It wasn’t just older people..it was people living with disabilities in receipt of care who were refused access to intensive care units or ventilators.’’

‘‘Blanket DNACPRs can NEVER be appropriate to propose or even tacitly permit.’’

Brain Stanton-COVID-19 Bereaved Families for Justice Wales

Withdrawal of healthcare.

No ambulances.

Lack of medical treatment.

Blanket DNACPRs.

‘‘A RACE to impose BLANKET DNACPR notices.’’

‘‘Helen Hoff knew that oxygen would give relief to her dying patients but many died without it.’’

‘‘Rports 59% of local authorities in Wales that residents were not receiving adequate medical treatment.’’

Final remarks from Chair Baroness Heather Hallett 31st July 2025

Thoughts

Sadly the inquiry won’t admit it was unrelenting media fear combined with the brutal inhumane experimental lockdown policies based on no science harming and killing people en mass constituting crimes against humanity not ‘the pandemic’ or ‘COVID’ and so ‘mistakes were made’ the elderly and vulnerable ‘failed to be protected’ with the main ‘lessons learned’ with all UK bereaved groups in agreement are as follows:

The ‘inevitable’ next pandemic means isolation facilities should be in place within care homes for hospital discharges along with more PPE and more testing.

Inspection teams will make sure IPC measures are followed in another pandemic.

More data gathering.

Asymptomatic transmission to be assumed in future.

COVID ‘vaccines’ saved lives.

Gloria’s Law should be implemented. Legalising harmful IPC measures many bereaved members have argued against. NB: Article 8 of the ECHR already protests the right to family life but was discarded during lockdown.

Basically everything that was done and failed by their own admission to ‘control COVID’ we’ll have much more of it next time with stricter enforcement. The formation of the immovable authoritarian biomedical security state is well underway.

Thanks for your attention.

Like, share and comment if you care.

End