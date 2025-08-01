Introduction

Professor Stephen Barclay works clinically as a General Practitioner and Palliative Medicine Honorary Consultant. He is Professor of Palliative Care at the University of Cambridge and Bye-Fellow and Director of Studies in Clinical Medicine at Emmanuel College. He has worked in Palliative Care research for over 20 years and published over 200 peer-reviewed papers.

NB: As lockdown visiting restrictions led to the deterioration in the health of already frail residents end of life drugs like Morphine and Midazolam were running out.

‘‘Visiting restrictions resulted in deteriorating physical health outcomes, such as decreased nutrition, increased physical pain, and reduced activities of daily living, particularly among elderly patients and people near the end of life. Mental health was also severely impacted, with patients experiencing loneliness, depression, agitation, and cognitive decline.’’

-Paragraph 206 of statement

‘During the first wave and the beginning of the second wave of the pandemic (March through early May 2020 and late 2020 through early 2021), there were various periods with substantial shortages of key palliative care drugs in the UK, including opioids (e.g.,morphine, oxycodone, fentanyl, and alfentanil), benzodiazepines (e.g., midazolam) , antipsychotics (e.g., haloperidol and levomepromazine), and anti-emetics.’’

-Paragraph 202 of statement

Testimony highlights

Mortality rates in UK. eg-‘with COVID and ‘suspected COVID.’

End of life care inappropriate.

‘‘Many dying people did not receive the care that they needed and died with avoidable symptoms and distress.’’

Deaths by location

Excess deaths at home NON COVID sustained. NB: From 2020-2023 there were 20,000 excess NON COVID deaths within Scottish homes.

‘Stat at home, protect the NHS’ taken literally causing deaths.

Fear was driving people’s behaviour.

‘‘CERTAINLY there were people having serious illness such as HEART ATTACKS who stayed at home and died at home preventably.’’

Visiting

End of life visits.

‘‘I found it really distressing..what was it like for families when visiting wasn’t allowed at all?..saying goodbye over an ipad.’’

DNACPR for all residents in care home with a learning disability

Frightening decisions being made without consent.

Unimaginable impacts for families.

Huge concern vs blanket application.

‘‘In a learning disability setting it is EVEN MORE worrying …it is very scary, a blanket form of decision making which goes against all the core principles of good clinical practise.’’

‘‘This population have learning disability..therefore no (resuscitation) i mean..i’m sorry but that is SHOCKING!!’’

Questions-Jessica Jones-John’s Campaign

Deteriorating health outcomes due to visiting restrictions.

‘‘There is NO DOUBT that harm was caused.’’

Statement highlights

‘‘During the pandemic, 48% of UK hospice and palliative care services reported being slightly or a lot busier during the early pandemic months.’’

-Paragraph 156

‘‘The study found that care homes and their staff found it very difficult to deliver what they considered to be high-quality, personalised palliative and end-of-life care to people with and without Covid-19.’’

-Paragraph 161

‘‘GPs or specialist providers could not visit care homes for fear of spreading Covid-19, care home workers bore an increased burden to make up for the care that could no longer happen in person.’’

-Paragraph 163

‘‘GPs and other community services have backed away leaving us to deal with a Iot of difficult situations and questions from families" and that as a result, the end-of-life care given during the pandemic was "dangerous and neglectful and was not seamless and high quality."

-Community nurse

-Paragraph 173

‘‘Between April 9 and 19, 2020, another national survey obtained responses from 261 clinicians working in community, hospital and hospice settings across all areas of the UK and Ireland. Major changes in local end-of-life care prescribing guidance and practice were reported, including routes of medication administration (47%), drugs prescribed (38%), total quantities prescribed (35%), and doses and doses ranges (29%).’’

-Paragraph 178

‘‘In another study of palliative care services, equipment such as syringe drivers/drivers, syringe driver lines, butterfly needles, and tympanic thermometer cover were frequently reported to be low in stock, especially in home care.’’

-Paragraph 204

‘‘In some areas, patient group directives were introduced that allowed non-prescribers to take "grab bags" of end-of-life care medications with them on home visits and provided strict protocols for when they could be administered on an 'as needed' basis." A UK-wide survey of primary care providers found that 42.4% of respondents were making more anticipatory palliative care medication prescriptions during the pandemic than before the pandemic.’’

-Paragraph 217

‘‘During the pandemic, there was national concern that DNACPR orders were being put in place in a blanket fashion, including for older adults, people with intellectual disabilities, and people in care homes.’’

-Paragraph 226

