Biologyphenom

Biologyphenom

5 Comments

User's avatar
Ned's avatar
Ned
2h

FYI

I believe this case was mentioned on BBC R4 Today this morning.

‘‘His body was handled in an incredibly disrespectable manner. They simply zipped him up in a body bag and refused to touch him. As far as am aware, he was cremated in soiled pyjamas.’’

We were in the car, not sure, but sounds like it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by biologyphenom and others
Roy McIntosh's avatar
Roy McIntosh
2h

I have 5 children and only one had similar thoughts regarding pLandemic 2020. I vowed to try and get criminal charges against those that MURDERED the VULNERABLE and ELDERLY! Done by POLITICIANS/MEDICAL WORKERS/CAREHOMES ETC! My other 4 think I am NUTS. NUTS I shall be but honest with it!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 biologyphenom
Substack
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture