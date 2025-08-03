NB: Rhona has not appeared at the Scottish COVID-19 inquiry. Another short 25 minute session whilst officialdom appear over many sessions 5+hours.

Introduction

Rhona Arthur, who during lockdown was working full-time as Head of Communities for a Scottish local authority is appearing to testify about the death of her father, William (Billy) Douglas Allen aged 90 on 3rd May 2020 and her mother, Violet Murray Allen, on 20th May 2020 aged 93. COVID was noted as the sole cause of death in both cases.

Why were those in the know not afraid?

‘‘Mum died on the day the picture came out of the drinks party at Downing Street. It is really tortuous to see that picture in the media, again and again.’’

-Paragraph 8.14

Testimony highlights

Impact of lockdown visiting restrictions.

Remote communication only.

Video calls and balcony visits.

‘‘Window visits were’nt really feasible when you are one flight up.’’

Mothers ‘COVID’ diagnosis

No symptoms even 4 weeks after a ‘positive test’.

Deteriorated after husband died.

‘‘She had just lost heart (after dad died) and became quite withdrawn and was spending alot more time in bed.’’

‘‘We weren’t sure if it was grief or if it was COVID …she didn’t have any symptoms.’’

‘‘Even by the middle of May she wasn‘t showing ANY of the key symptoms.’’

Party-time

As families were terrorised by the media and politicians over the threat of ‘the virus’ officials partied like it was 1999 at Downing Street without following any of the rules.

‘‘It just felt so cruel that we had done all the right things, we had followed all the rules.’’

Statement highlights

‘‘The facial masks must have made communication very difficult for residents like my Mum, who relied on seeing smiles and very good diction.’’

-Paragraph 4.2

‘‘When i went to the city hospital to see my Dad i was given PPE, surgical mask, apron, and gloves. The staff were exhausted and drained…

..One nurse showed me facial sores from wearing mask.’’

-Paragraph 4.6

‘‘The Doctor said that although Dad was 90 years old, he was a very fit 90-year-old.’’

-Paragraph 6.4

‘‘When Dad died on 30 May 2020, i sat with him, feeling grateful for all his years of love but also how | had failed to protect him. Dad's death certificate noted Covid-19 as the primary cause of death.’’

-Paragraph 6.7

‘‘Following my Dad's death, I had to work out how best to tell my mother. My mother was fairly deaf and found speech challenging following a stroke.’’

-Paragraph 7.1

‘‘I drove the 45 mile round trip to see my Mum. I had to stand in the car park and shout to her on her upper floor balcony. She had to be attended by two members of staff wearing masks, aprons, and gloves.’’

-Paragraph 7.3

‘‘Mum understood that Dad had died. She got many calls, and i visited her from the car park to try and provide some support, however she went into a decline. She did not have any of the Covid symptoms , but it seemed impossible she would escape the virus. It was hard to tell if she was just heartbroken, lonely, confused, or infectious . Eventually she tested positive for Covid-19 on 9th May. She did not have an appetite for her food, but i am not sure if her sense of taste had been affected.’’

-Paragraph 7.8

‘‘I paused to phone and update my brothers, and the care home phoned back to say she'd died, alone, between their checks. It was very quick, less than 35 minutes since the first call, and just 40 hours after my Dad's funeral i was bewildered and remember a friend calling to offer condolences about my Dad's death and then having to share the news that Mum had died as well. Mum's death certificate noted Covid-19 as the primary cause of death.’’

-Paragraph 7.12

Thoughts

Clearly the weight of evidence would fall on Rhona’s mother dying from a broken heart after the death of her husband not ‘COVID-19’…how many more ‘virus deaths’ were added to the statistics under similar circumstances whilst enduring the lockdown terror?

Thanks for your attention.

Like, share and comment if you care.

End