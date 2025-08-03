Biologyphenom

Biologyphenom

5 Comments

User's avatar
Allen's avatar
Allen
11m

The significance of the likes of Boris Johnson in the UK, Gavin Newsom in the US and the assorted government officials gathering and partying during the global martial law declarations is not that they "broke the rules" but that it signals they knew it was all bullshit.

For all of their depraved characteristics these lackeys are above all else venal cowards and if there were truly something to be feared they would have been deep in their bunkers having their organic goodies delivered through antiseptic slots.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by biologyphenom
skipper's avatar
skipper
1h

"We followed all the rules" but ...........

Maybe it was time to NOT follow the rules and take mom or dad out of there and bring them home where they probably belonged in the first place. (not to minimize the grief experienced)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by biologyphenom and others
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 biologyphenom
Substack
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture