Introduction

Dr. Carol Homden is Chief Executive Officer of the Coram Group of charities. She was Chair of the National Autistic Society for ten years and is now Chair of Diabetes UK. Carol was awarded a CBE in 2013 for her contribution to services for children and families.

‘‘As of 2021, nine million children had experienced lockdown and lost a collective 840 million days of schooling.’’

‘‘Those children will inevitably have had their development impacted, as well as having lost access to a key source of support.’’

-Paragraph 164 of statement

‘‘Children must never again be treated as an afterthought in a national crisis.’’

-Paragraph 268 of statement

Testimomy highlights

‘‘The pandemic was like a fast forward button that we pressed.’’

Lockdown impact on infants

Increased anxiety.

Life long adverse consequences.

‘‘The issues for them will and may last a LIFE-TIME.’’

Adverse effects of COVID fear propaganda

Burden on young carers ‘extreme’ whilst in lockdown.

Media propagating death rates harmed children.

Children worried about health of grandparents.

Children left with heightened anxiety and a stuggle to be resilient.

‘‘When the news is on everyday talking about the number of people who are dying..that is again a unique moment, we don’t every year publicise how many people are dying for example from the latest flu occurance.’’

‘‘In this case (of COVID) it was SATURATION experience.’’

‘‘A large number of children have been left with the consequences of that.’’

Isolation policies children arriving in the UK during lockdown

Isolating alone.

‘‘No child should be unseen or alone.’’

‘‘The idea that a child can spent 14 days alone…that is a burden we would all seek to prevent and avoid.’’

‘‘We cannot have children mixed in with adults and left in environments with potentially under-resourced adults to support and protect them.’’

Missing children

Children overseas seeking asylum at the start of lockdown.

‘‘Large numbers of children who were accomodated in hotels went MISSING during the pandemic.’’

‘‘There are still children we don’t know where they are…what happened to them.’’

‘‘They’re risks of criminial and sexual exploitatation are already understood to be significantly higher.’’

‘‘This is HUNDREDS of children, this isn’t one or two.’’

Statement highlights

‘‘In many respects, the impact of the pandemic on children and young people was to exacerbate pre-existing problems. These consequences could have been predicted by decision-makers.’’

-Paragraph 153

‘‘The pandemic had a disproportionate impact on the wellbeing of children and young people. Office for National Statistics (”ONS”) research for 2020 recorded that 66 percent of 16 to 29-year-olds reported that their wellbeing was affected by the pandemic.’’

-Paragraph 156

‘‘One cause of theincrease in distress and anxiety among children during the pandemic was the sudden exposure to an environment characterised by illness and bereavement, and emotional, psychological, or financial strains. The impact on children of these challenges is starker and more harmful to their wellbeing than for adults…

..In particular, such exposures potentially have long-term impacts on neurological development in infants.’’

-Paragraph 158

‘‘The pandemic had a negative effect not only on the mental wellbeing of children, but also on their physical health, partly due to reduced exercise and more limited access to healthcare.’’

-Paragraph 162

‘‘The pandemic has had a major impact on the attendance of children at school, with levels of absence having increased materially since its outset.’’

-Paragraph 165

‘‘Lockdowns also affected adolescents by delaying the important developmental experience of being with friends. This has led to rises in screen time, now known to be associated with issues in self-regulation, sleep, and behaviour.’’

-Paragraph 171

‘‘Many families reported not receiving any health support or therapies during the first lockdown. For some SEND children this contributed to regression in their development, with some losing the ability to walk or communicate with others and experiencing a permanent impact.’’

-Paragraph 174

‘‘The use of facemasks also created communication challenges with young children.’’

-Paragraph 192

‘‘There are longer-term impacts on children’s well-being, development, and rights that occurred as a result of the pandemic.’’

-Paragraph 253

‘‘Lack of child impact assessments led to missed opportunities to protect some children, and in some cases contributed to avoidable harm.’’

-Paragraph 256

Thoughts

The case of the missing children is truly horrifying! It was’nt ‘‘the pandemic’’ however that affected all children and young people but MP ordered lockdowns, masks and extreme fear of contagion fully supported by the media, charities and unions! I find it distasteful these same institutions are ‘speaking out’ now in 2025 concerned about harms they helped cause. Harms many people protested from 2020 onwards and were even arrested and called ‘selfish’ for doing so.

I could find no maintream or ‘alternative’ media reports of this evidence.

Thanks for your attention.

Like, share and comment if you care.

End