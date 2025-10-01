Introduction

Charlie Taylor is Chief inspector of His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Prisons which serves as the independent inspectorate scrutinising the conditions and treatment of prisoners and other detainees. His tenure as Chief Inspector began on 1 November 2020.

‘‘We found newly admitted children who had to self-isolate in line with national Covid-19 pandemic guidance were locked into their bedrooms for a 14-day period and only allowed out each day for 30 minutes. There was no rationale to support this practice. Records from these 14-day periods show that there was no meaningful interaction with children.’’

..This was an excessive amount of time for children to be locked in, which our inspectors noted was “tantamount to solitary confinement, and is highly likely to be damaging to their emotional and physical well-being”.

-Paragraph 289 of statement

‘‘HMI Prisons’ expectation is that children should be out of their cells for a minimum of 10 hours a day.’’

-Paragraph 291 of statement

Testimony highlights

Suspension of social visits for children.

Isolation harms.

Regime for new arrivals worse than for other children.

Locked up for 20 hours/day.

‘‘Not being able to see family members face to face between March and June (2020) was INCREDIBLY CONCERNING from our point of view.’’

‘‘Restrictions in the prison service took FAR LONGER to be lifted than they did in the community.’’

‘‘Even towards the end of the pandemic we were still seeing children LOCKED UP behind their doors for 20 HOURS a day.’’

Statement highlights

‘‘The suspension of visits had a significant impact on many children who experienced months without any face-to-face contact with their families and friends.’’

-Paragraph 279

‘‘In-person visits resumed in July 2020, but with additional restrictions and limitations in accordance with safe Covid-19 procedures: the number of visits was reduced significantly to maintain social distancing. For example, children at Werrington were only permitted two a month from July 2020. Visitors had to sit a minimum of two metres apart which, with the wearing of face masks, resulted in difficulty hearing and a lack of privacy.‘‘

-Paragraph 280

‘‘In our April 2020 SSV report on Cookham Wood, Wetherby and Parc we noted that the regime for new arrivals was worse than for other children. For most it was limited to 30 minutes out of cell for exercise, but children without a shower in their cell were given additional time out of cell to have a daily shower.’’

-Paragraph 286

‘‘In January 2021, for example, we noted that the regime for new arrivals in Wetherby was very restricted, with meals and medicines delivered to cells and time out of cell limited to about 2 hours 15 minutes a day during the week. Distraction packs including quizzes, word searches and in-cell exercise routines were available for children.’’

-Paragraph 288

Thoughts

More shocking admissions. Anything goes when there is a ‘pandemic’ announced.

Thanks for your attention.

Like, share and comment if you care.

End