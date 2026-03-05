Warning: Contains distressing details.

Introduction

Margaret Waterton (a former nurse) appearing on behalf of the Scottish Covid Bereaved (SCB).

“We felt he was just left to die in the hospital, to clear a bed. The apparent nonchalant attitude of the doctor addressing us (in what turned out to be his final hours) was unbelievable: leaning on the wall, talking loudly at the foot of my dad’s bed-he would have heard everything. The doctor’s attitude was almost like ‘‘uch, he’s had a good innings.’’ My dad was a ‘young’ 71. We couldn’t believe he was being written off in this way.’’

-Paragraph 136 of statement

‘‘One issue experienced by many members of Scottish Covid Bereaved was age-related bias towards young and elderly loved ones:

“We felt surrounded in mystery and that she was just another number. Because she was elderly, I feel her care was not prioritised. We were unable to advocate for her because we could not visit. She was processed as another Covid death and the room needed to be cleared to allow the next person in.”

-Paragraph 137 of statement

Testimony highlights

Restrictions on contact with loved ones.

Window visits/Facetime.

Hospitals places of ‘ ‘high risk.’’

‘Fear and terror’ of COVID.

People dying alone.

‘‘There were NO visitors allowed in care homes..NO visitng allowed in hospitals. Members of SCB had family members in care homes who had’nt seen them for some time.’’

‘‘We shouldn’t ever understimate the value of that visual ability to see your loved ones.’’

‘‘We KNOW people died ALONE in hospital..people died ALONE in care homes and in their own homes.’’

‘Every Story Matters’ feedback

Guilt and regret.

Not allowed to be with dying father.

Chief Nursing Officers advice not followed.

‘‘The four Chief Nursing Officers of this country all said…that people should have been allowed to be with their loves ones at end of life and that DID NOT HAPPEN!’’

Roundtable meeting on funerals

Choosing family members.

Lasting adverse impacts.

‘‘It was a HORRIFFIC experience and that’s what you were having to do.’’

Statement highlights

‘‘When wearing PPE, our member was unable to have skin-to-skin contact with her husband, who was placed in an individualised pod within an intensive care unit. Our member found it difficult to understand his words from the noise of the hospital machines and a face mask covering his mouth…

..This restriction on contact and communication caused her husband to have panic attacks.’’

-Paragraph 20

‘‘It was a common experience amongst our members that they were left uncertain as to the care and treatment their loved ones were receiving whilst unwell in a care home or hospital. This lack of clarity led to a significant loss in trust and confidence:

“Hospital admission is meant to help people not to be left, almost forgotten about, where doctors appear to be deciding who has to be given, or denied, treatment.”

-Paragraph 24

‘‘It was also a common experience amongst our members that elderly loved ones in care homes or hospitals did not receive adequate care or treatment.’’

‘‘She is 99 you know’’ was a repeated phrase from a senior ward nurse…to one of our members, and that “the ICU wouldn’t look at her because of her age.’’

-Paragraph 26

‘‘Some members had the perception and fear that their loved ones were not afforded appropriate care and treatment due to age or disability, that the restrictions were not applied in an individual way but rather in a blanket ‘‘one size fits all’ approach.’’

-Paragraph 27

‘‘Wearing PPE significantly restricted those who were able to be with their loved one at the end of life:

‘‘I was allowed to be with my wife at the end but i had to be fully suited and masked which made me feel disconnected from her even though held her hand so the impact was i couldn’t cuddle her and kiss her.”

-Paragraph 115

‘‘Others described decisions about their loved one’s care, made by medical professionals, as being “final’’ with no scope for dispute.’’

-Paragraph 174

‘‘Many of our members explained their experiences of funeral services being shortened and normal rituals curtailed. For example, there were no hymns, no eulogies, no wakes, and sometimes no religious officiants physically present at the funeral.’’

-Paragraph 216

‘‘Hospital and care home visitation bans meant that many people died alone without family or spiritual support.’’

-Paragraph 222

‘‘Several members believe their loved ones were “treated like toxic waste”, with sealed body bags and warnings not to open coffins.’’

-Paragraph 223

Lessons learned for another pandemic (from page 52)

Anne’s Law. Nominated family members allowed to visit loved on in a hospital/care home etc conditional on compliance with IPC measures below.

Infection prevention and control policy and guidance should accommodate visiting and ensure provision of appropriate PPE to enable full compliance with IPC measures.

Funerals and gatherings afterwards subject to risk assessments.

Financial support to self-isolate and for rapid scaling up of testing, in order that if these mitigations are necessary, they can be quickly deployed.

