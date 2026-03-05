NEW|UK COVID-19 inquiry|4 Mar 2026
Heather Stewart. Scottish COVID Bereaved.
NB: Contains distressing details.
Introduction
Heather Brown is giving evidence in relation to the death of her husband, Stephen Brown Stewart on 19 February 2021. Stephen was just 45 years old. The cause of death was noted as COVID-19. Ms.Stewart was diagnosed with Long Covid in March 2021.
‘‘I have been diagnosed with PTSD and complex grief syndrome, and it is because of what i witnessed not being able to say proper goodbyes, not having the normal bereavement rituals, not having the funeral Stephen deserved.’’
-Paragraph 25 of statement
Testimony highlights
Not allowed to visit husband in hospital.
Extrreme distress from restrictions on an already sick patient.
Calming influence from a visit rejected by hospital.
Placed on ventilator 16th February.
Hospital acquired infection.
Final words.
‘‘Every-time i asked to come up i was ALWAYS told NO.’’
‘‘He told me later on that he had SEVERAL PANIC ATTACKS (from the isolation).’’
‘‘I knew that just me being there would have calmed him and helped him and again i was STILL REFUSED to be allowed to go up to the hospital to visit.’’
‘‘They had discovered that he had an infection and started him on anti-biotics.’’
‘‘We were'n’t expecting him not to come round from being ventilated.’’
Statement highlights
‘With all the restrictions that were in place makes it unlike any other death i have experienced.’’
-Paragraph 32
‘‘I wanted to speak up about how we have been affected as i do not want anyone to ever be placed in the situation that we have had to endure. Policies and strategies need to be changed, and support needs to be available to those affected from the onset not two to three years later when the damage has been done.’’
-Paragraph 33
End
