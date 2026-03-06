Warning: Contains distressing details.

Introduction

Rabinder Sherwood is a member of Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice (”CBFFJ UK”). Both of her parents (mother 12th January 2021) (father 22nd January 2021) sadly died after testing positive for Covid-19 with mild flu-like symptoms earlier in the month.

‘‘My mother’s condition began to decline, and she was having trouble breathing,…

…she called the GP and was advised not to go to hospital as they were ‘‘killing people off’.’’

-Paragraph 17 of statement

Testimony highlights

Visiting father in hospital 11th Jan. Told he was very unwell.

On arrival called ‘superspreader’ by NHS staff.

Immediatly pressured to sign DNAR for father who was not unwell.

Father placed on end of life 11th Jan (midnight) despite protest from family.

Died the next day 12th Jan said to be from COVID-19.

‘‘I was then shouted at…called a super-spreader.’’

‘‘Even then before i could actually get to my dad’s bed i had his doctor in my face telling me you really need to sign this DNAR.’’

‘‘The doctor had followed me to dad’s bed and AGAIN was SHOUTING in dad’s face about signing this DNACPR.’’

‘‘We absolutely remained firm that (end of life care) is NOT to happen.’’

Mother’s admisson

Family wish to have parents together in ward laughed at by staff.

Agreement with staff for further care for mother later retracted.

Pressured to agree to DNACPR by medics not following COVID protocols.

Hospital NOT overwhelmed . ‘‘Plenty of beds available.’’

Mother’s vegetarian diet disregarded. Fed by janitor.

Government ‘matrix’ deemed anyone over 65 ineligible for treatment.

‘‘AGAIN before i could even see my mum i was ushered into a small room..i had FIVE front-line medical staff..and all they wanted to talk to me about was how are we going to get this DNACPR signed.’’

‘‘They were just VERY FIRM …your mum will NEVER go to ICU…i couldn’t understand why.’’

‘‘We feared that they were’nt getting treatement, we feared that even basic rights were’nt being respected.’’

‘‘An ICU doctor THREW an A4 piece of paper at me..it was clear they wanted to me to leave so i couldn’t ask any further questions.’’

‘‘I believe ALL TRUSTS were issued with this (matrix) by the Government..because my mum was over 65…that equalled no further treatment… not even to be given a chance.’’

‘‘It was cruel especially when they said ‘‘we’ve got plenty of beds.’’

Every story matters feedback/medical records

Dying alone.

Isolation harms.

Guilt.

Contradictory medical records.

Impossible to know the truth.

‘‘I’m sure the isolation contributed to her RAPID decline.’’

-Bereaved friend. England

‘‘She was dying in a room, on her own for three weeks.’’

-Bereaved daughter. England

‘‘(The medical record) describes how i of next of kin agreed to a DNACPR.’’

Parents hospital records

Took 8 months of persistence to attain.

Lies in medical report on family contact and DNACPR.

‘‘It was LIES.’’

‘‘There was so much contradictory information.’’

‘‘It feels very much as if they were written after the event.’’

‘‘It was upsetting because there’s just such contradictions and sadly untruths in there.’’

Statement highlights

‘‘I sat with him (father) for an hour, and he was completely present through our conversations, asking about various family members by name. I was convinced they had made a mistake with the alarming cail had received earlier…

..but when i asked the doctor what other treatment options were available, i was shut down and informed again i need to sign a DNACPR.’’

-Pargraph 18

‘‘I pleaded to see my mother whilst i was in the hospital to see my father only to be met with more demands to sign a DNACPR for my mother.’’

‘‘The doctor advised me that he did not think my mother was going to make it but would not provide any details or discuss treatment options, i made it clear that the decision as a family was to not sign a DNACPR. The coldness and brutality of this conversation stays with me to this day.’’

-Paragraph 19

‘‘At midnight on the 11th January 2021 my father’s doctor called to request switching to end of life care. Based on the version of my father i had seen at the hospital earlier that day i was confused and asked whether he was treatable. I was advised ‘yes’ so made it very clear that..

…i did not consent to end of life care.’’

-Paragraph 20

‘‘The following morning 12th January 2021 my sister called the hospital for an update and was advised that my father had passed away and next of kin had been informed.’’

-Paragraph 21

‘‘Eventually it was agreed i could see her but not before being ushered into an uncomfortably cramped room with five medical staff..

…and pressured once again to sign a DNACPR…

..They still would not discuss treatment options or agree to treatment in ICU despite admitting that ..

..the ICU unit was only at 50% capacity.

..No DNACPR was signed.

-Paragraph 22

‘It then became clear to me that although the ICU was not at full capacity, a matrix had determined my mother to be unworthy of vital treatment because she was over 75 and had asthma…

..Despite her condition being treatable, it felt that she was no longer seen as a human being and had been written off.’’

-Paragraph 23

Wider experiences of CBFFJ UK members;

‘‘Danielle Millett ..revisits memories of being told that her mum would be put on a ventilator, being advised her mum would be put on a syringe drive as she became agitated and having DNACPR signed without her consent . She remembers her mum saying for weeks before her death that…

…the hospital were ‘trying to kill her’.

-Paragraph 42

‘‘Clare Farnsworth. .was unable to speak to her mum’s consultant during her entire hospital admission and describes communication with the medical and nursing staff as extremely poor.’’

-Paragraph 44

‘‘Clare recails how the hospital lost items of her mum’s jewellery that were of great emotional value to her causing a great personal loss.’’

-Paragraph 45

‘‘Katherine Poole’s Dad, John, contracted Covid-19 whilst he was a detained in a mental health centre in Bradford…When transferred, her dad was placed under Cca DNACPR and from looking at the notes Katherine knows that this was done without a member of the mental health team with him. Reasons noted for the DNACPR being in place included being frail, drowsy and showing limited responsiveness; these were all side effects of his mental health medication .’’

-Paragraph 47

Helen Donnelly. .‘‘A week after her mother’s death, her father Peter began to feel unwell, he was tested on the day lockdown began and was admitted to hospital. He spent the next four days alone in his grief, with DNACPR placed upon him as he was not deemed as a suitable candidate for ICU.’’

-Paragraph 50

‘‘Jim Roberts ..the family were not able to see him after death..

..Jim believes that his father’s coffin was nailed shut.’’

-Paragraph 52

‘‘Prior to the death of their loved one, many reported being out of the loop in relation to their wellbeing or care plan, and when they attempted to make contact they were often made to feel wrong for doing so.’’

-Paragraph 57

‘‘Lynn Goulding …obtaining his medical records gave no insight into his emotions as they were only concerned with managing the ventilator and by the time she was able to meet with hospital staff they had no recollection of her husband on a personal level..

..despite the ICU not being overly busy at the time.’’

‘‘Important decisions such as the agreement of a DNACPR and turning off the ventilator were taken away from her despite her communicating her disagreement.’’

-Paragraph 59

Thoughts

Just a ‘‘costly £200 million pound whitewash?’’ That’s what the public have been told for the past 3 years. 1 2

