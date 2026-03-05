NEW|UK COVID-19 inquiry|4 Mar 2026
Shocking evidence. Sharon Boswell. Scottish COVID Bereaved.
Warning: Contains distressing details.
Introduction
Sharon Boswell is giving evidence about her husband George (a type 2 diabetic) who sadly died 9th February 2021 at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary after testing positive for COVID-19 in January. He was 52. Geroge worked as a delivery driver.
‘‘At the beginning of January 2021, my husband started to feel a bit unwell, although not with Covid symptoms. It started slowly but by the third day i became concerned as he was having cramps in his back around where i thought his lungs were. We decided to phone the GP to get advice, and she said that his symptoms didn’t sound like Covid but we should get a Covid test just in case. She suggested i get tested as well because i was feeling ill, but i had put it down to my chemotherapy and radiotherapy treatments. Both results came back covid-positive the next day.’’
-Paragraph 6 of UK statement
‘‘After George had been in the hospital for six days, they decided he needed to go onto a ventilator. This was on 25 January 2021. Things just got progressively worse. I never got a phone call to say he was improving; it was always just doom and gloom..
‘‘He had a bacterial infection in his lungs, and they couldn’t regulate his sugar levels because of other stuff they were pumping into him. George also ended up with a fungal infection.’’
-Paragraph 18 of Scottish statement
Previous evidence submitted to the Scottish COVID-19 inquiry by Ms.Boswell can be viewed here.
Testimony highlights
Stay at home messaging delayed seeking help.
Ambulance arrival. Low oxygen levels.
Not allowed ICU visit. No privacy during calls.
Hospital calling non existent house phone number.
‘‘They (ambulance crew) just wheeled him away…and that was it…no goodbye..no hug..no i love you..no nothing.’’
‘‘They (NHS staff) would get sarcastic..i kept a diary..they were REALLY NASTY TO ME.’’
ICU admission/hospital notes
Husband confused during calls.
Diabetes mismanaged.
Placed on Morpine.
6 days of video calls.
2 weeks before death no contact with family.
‘‘They couldn’t get his blood sugar levels under control at all.’’
‘‘He’d stopped eating..stopped drinking.’’
‘‘I spoke to him in the morning and he said Sharon i’ve had enough of them poking and prodding me..i’m sick of it.’’
‘‘I’ve now been able to read the hospital notes that i wasn’t aware of at the time that he wasn’t in the coma all the time.’’
Death certificate
No post mortem offered to the family.
Ventilator associated infection responsible for death NOT COVID-19.
‘‘He went in there with COVID ended up with LOTS of different infections and i honestly believe that one of those infections came from the ventilator and i think THAT’S what ultimately killed him.’’
Sealed coffin
Family unable to view body.
‘‘To have it sealed..no one told me why. I still don’t know.’’
Statement highlights (UK)
‘‘After George had been in hospital for six days, they decided to put him on a ventilator. To have a conversation with my husband for what | now know was the last time, seeing how afraid and tired he was, and not being able to touch him was unbearable.’’
-Paragraph 13
‘‘On my husband’s death certificate, it said he died from Covid, diabetes, and multi- organ failure. We were not offered a postmortem.’’
-Paragraph 17
‘‘I did not get to see him as his coffin was sealed. I never understood why that was.’’
-Paragraph 18
‘‘I argued with people for not taking the rules seriously, for example, wearing their mask around their neck instead of their face on a bus.’’
‘‘They told me Covid wasn’t even a thing, that it was a government control thing.’’
-Paragraph 21
‘‘The rules stopped me and our family from being with him for the last three weeks of his life.’’
-Paragraph 26
Thoughts
Another COVID death chalked up by officialdom which is not quite the whole story upon dissection of all the evidence.
Thanks for your attention.
All feedback welcome.
End
No wonder people now avoid hospitals unless life threatening.. you may not come out alive by Doctor decision, protocols or dirty equipment. How on earth can someone develop a FUNGAL lung infection in a supposedly sterile environment?? Dirty equipment!! I don't know what to say to this anymore, it's mentally scarring. This poor woman.
