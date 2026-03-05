Biologyphenom

Biologyphenom

11 Comments

User's avatar
ACAB's avatar
ACAB
4h

No wonder people now avoid hospitals unless life threatening.. you may not come out alive by Doctor decision, protocols or dirty equipment. How on earth can someone develop a FUNGAL lung infection in a supposedly sterile environment?? Dirty equipment!! I don't know what to say to this anymore, it's mentally scarring. This poor woman.

Reply
Share
7 replies by biologyphenom and others
currer's avatar
currer
4hEdited

In 12 days, the Scottish Parliament will hold a vote that will shape Scotland for generations.

We are now expecting that the final Stage 3 vote on the Scottish McArthur assisted suicide Bill at Holyrood will take place in just 12 days, on Tuesday 17 March.

SCOTLAND NOW STANDS AT A CROSSROADS

Scotland now stands at a crossroads – one that will decide how human life and the most vulnerable are treated for generations to come, in a similar way to what was faced six decades ago in 1967 when the Abortion Act was introduced.

Should Liam McArthur’s extreme assisted suicide Bill pass at this final vote on Tuesday 17 March, tens of thousands of vulnerable lives will be at risk in Scotland over the coming decades.

This is what is at stake.

The Stage 3 vote on Tuesday 17 March is the final vote.

This Bill cannot be stopped in the House of Lords, as would be the case if it were passed by the House of Commons, like the Leadbeater assisted suicide Bill.

There are no second chances.

If this dangerous assisted suicide Bill passes in just 12 days, Scotland will be changed forever.

I am not exaggerating when I say that the vote on that day is arguably the most important vote on any issue in Scotland in a generation.

If this Bill is not defeated on that day, it will be a total catastrophe for Scotland.

THE GOOD NEWS

There is a clear path to defeating this Bill at this final vote.

Following the Stage 1 vote, The Telegraph published a piece based on analysis from our Public Affairs team, which revealed that more than 20 MSPs who initially voted for the Bill have indicated they could vote against it at the final vote at Stage 3.

If just seven of these MSPs switch their stance and vote against the Bill, it will be defeated at Stage 3.

Two MSPs have already publicly indicated that they will be changing their vote from supporting to opposing the Bill, so we now only have to move 5 more votes to ensure this Bill is defeated.

This means this really is winnable – but only if you and your family do everything in your power over these final two weeks to ensure it is defeated - and you don’t have to be based in Scotland to be able to help out.

TAKE ACTION - 10 EASY WAYS YOU CAN HELP ENSURE THE BILL IS DEFEATED

This is now the final fortnight of our Support Not Suicide Scotland campaign to defeat this dangerous Bill.

The most important activity you can do during these two weeks is mobilise people you know in Scotland to contact their MSPs and ask them to vote NO on 17 March.

If you live in Scotland and haven’t already contacted your MSPs asking them to vote NO on Tuesday 17 March, please do that now. It takes about 30 seconds.

https://righttolife.org.uk/scotlandvote-stage3

Reply
Share
2 replies by biologyphenom and others
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 biologyphenom · Publisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture