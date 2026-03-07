NB: Contains distressing details.

Introduction

The final witness to testify at the UK COVID-19 inquiry is Katherine Poole, a member of CBFFJ UK. Her father John Hoare (lived with schizophrenia since 1985) sadly passed away said to be from Covid-19 on 31st March 2020 aged just 62.

‘‘My father was detained under the Mental Health Act whist in the short stay rehabilitation care home. His detention was due to his psychotropic medication, lithium, which was used to treat his schizoaffective disorder, being inappropriately stopped.’’

-Paragraph 5 of statement.

Testimony highlights

Jan 2020 admission for acute kidney injury.

Acquired pneumonia whilst hospitilised.

Discharged to care home.

Lithium medication then stopped 4th Feb-5th March.

Sectioned 6th March.

No family contact

Isolated from family for last 26 days of his life.

Video calls refused.

Telephone calls refused.

Not allowed to even view CCTV footage of father.

‘‘I just came up against a barrier EVERY-TIME i suggested something to try and have that contact they said that couldn’t happen.’’

‘‘I think he would have benefitted from having that family life. ’’

‘‘We would have helped in his recovery aswell.’’

Coroner inquest

3 yea r process.

No closure likely.

‘‘I still have alot of questions that are still unanswerd that i am still trying to get.’’

Statement highlights

‘‘The last time i was able to see or speak with my father was when his mental health deteriorated dramatically on 5th March 2020, a lengthy 26 days prior to his death.’’

-Paragraph 7

‘When my father was sectioned on 6th March 2020, all forms of contact and any right to a family life was removed from him, myself and his family. Despite attending the Mental Health Unit to take my father’s belongings and attend an initial formulation meeting..

..mental health staff refused my request to see my father by any means.’’

-Paragraph 8

‘‘The only attempt at contact was able to make was taking a handwritten card and photographs of family to the mental health unit for my father, although | could not go any further than the reception. It is documented that he hugged the photographs which indicates that despite his severe mental health condition, he still had that knowledge of who we were and wish for family contact . Despite his deterioration, the last thing i recall him saying to me was ‘you won’t leave me, will you?’. He still recognised and needed me.’’

-Paragraph 10

‘‘Given the obvious benefit of including me in his care, i find myself querying..

..why there was such secrecy and what they were doing to my father.’’

-Paragraph 11

‘‘Doctors in the general hospital did not understand the extent of his medical history.

..they blamed his mental state on his Covid-19 infection and placed a DNACPR upon him as he was drowsy despite it being well known that the sedatives he was given for his mental health condition would make him drowsy.’’

-Paragraph 17

‘‘I and the mental health staff were not made aware of my father’s DNACPR or the ceiling of care until after his death.’’

-Paragraph 18

‘‘My father’s notes document him to be ‘coughing in nurses’ faces on purpose with no mask’, this is not something he would do when mentally stable.’’

-Paragraph 19

‘‘My father’s mental health notes document that he had signs of acute kidney injury, the notes advise that bladder scans and intravenous infusion would have been beneficial..

..however physical health refused to admit him and mental health staff stated they did not have the skills or equipment to deal with such physical health conditions.’’

-Paragraph 20

‘‘I have particularly struggled with being unable to see his body. This has led me to question whether it was even him being held in the mortuary as he was taken to the menial health unit from a rehabilitation care home, then to the general hospital…

..At no point was i allowed to see him, he was simply identified by hospital wristband , which i never saw , how can i be sure it was him?’’

-Paragraph 21

‘‘I asked if i could have a picture of him so i could see it was him, again, this was denied. I asked if i could order fingerprints, as had with the same undertaker when my Granny had passed, this was denied . I asked if i could put items in the coffin with my father, this was not allowed.’’

-Paragraph 22

‘‘As my father was detained by the state at the time of his death, a coroner was instructed by the doctor at the general hospital to hold an inquest. This was one of the few exceptions to obtaining an inquest following a death from Covid.’’

‘‘The coroner did not consider Covid in detail and left a lot of questions unanswered surrounding my father’s experience with the virus. Instead..

.. they focused on the circumstances leading up to my father being sectioned.’’

-Paragraph 26

