10 Comments

Barbara M
3h

This is just heartbreaking to read her story about her father. How many more were just abandoned. No visitors . Kept isolated. Covid was one of the biggest tragedies in my time. How in Gods name did my Grandad still live to 85. Was in the trenches in WW1. Survived that. There was no vaccines around as he grew up. None as kids get today from months old till teenagers. The big Pharma are profit not protection . For every 3 steps we have gone forward .. in my lifetime , now aged 78.. we have gone at least 3 back. 🤨.

3 replies by biologyphenom and others
ACAB
1h

Remember I told you that all the mental health legislation was changed at the time convid laws were enacted. This made it much easier to detain people for refusing treatment, to force medicate them and to section (generally). Those laws, like convid ones, are still in place, ready for use next time.

This poor man had his world turned upside down and ended at the hands of "people paid to care" and who deemed him a threat or expendable.

