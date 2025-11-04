Warning: Contains distressing details.

Introduction

Preliminary hearings for Module 10 of the inquiry which will look at Impacts on Society. The focus of this session will be on Naomi Parsons who is representing COVID-19 Bereaved Families for Justice Wales.

Testimony highlights

Lack of or absence of bereavement support.

Families unable to pursue complaints.

Families unable to have inquests into loved one’s death.

Inappropriate use of photography in hospitals.

‘‘Many lost loved ones in hospitals and care homes in the same devastating circumstances..without any answers as to why.’’

‘‘Many felt the Welsh Government failed to engage with them in any meaningful way.’’

‘‘Many felt the Welsh Government failed to take responsibility for their actions during the pandemic.’’

‘‘The conduct of the Welsh Government has given rise to overwhelming anger and frustration.’’

‘‘Bereavement support at that time it was needed was suspended in hosptials.’’

‘‘Following the deaths of their loves ones..some complaints went completely unanswered…Many responses were incomplete, inadequate or innaccurate.’’

‘‘One family member received SEVEN different responses…each revealling new HORRIFFIC pieces of information such as the FAILURE TO PROVIDE OXYGEN to their loved one for 40 MINUTES.’’

‘‘Inquests were NOT available. .the Ombudsman told members of the group they were too busy because of COVID-19 to investigate COVID-19 deaths.’’

‘‘Why.. in certain circumstances, such as cluster outbreaks in hospitals and care homes where multiple people died of COVID at the same time and in the same place no inquests were available.’’

‘‘An inquest would have provided answers.’’

‘‘Some local healthboards AUTHORISED photography of the dead and dying.’’

‘‘Photographs of the dead and dying had been taken within the hosptials where there loved ones died.’’

‘‘Over SEVEN THOUSAND photographs of this nature were taken with the images published widely on social media, Twitter, Instagram, published within books on websites, Youtube, media articles and so on.’’

‘‘One member’s loved one was filmed by a news channel whilst he was being treated with CPAP oxygen. His family member saw this for the first time on TV with no prior warning given.’’

‘‘When challenged about photography local health boards were typically defensive, evasive and unhelpful.’’

Thoughts

I’m not saying the pandemic was used as an excuse to cull the elderly and vulnerable but if there was such a plan what would it look like?

The ‘whitewash’ continues….

