Introduction

Eye opening afternoon session from Module 10 ‘Impact on Society’ preliminary hearings with Kate Beattie representing Disabled People’s Organisations with a focus on how deaths were investigated and recorded during lockdown.

Testimony highlights

Investigation protocols into deaths altered.

‘Staggering numbers of deaths’ in 2020.

Yet Coroner reports in 2020 lowest since record began.

NON COVID causes of death likely missed.

Accountability usually inherent within the system absent.

Bereaved lacking answers as to how their loved ones died.

‘‘Reporting and investigation into deaths…which in the pandemic meant ALTERED reporting requirements and FEW investigations.’’

‘‘In 2020 the number of of all deaths reported to coroners in England and Wales was the lowest figure since 1995.’’

‘‘In practise there were relatively few inquests into COVID RELATED deaths and unnatural factors that may have contribuited to preventable or premature medical causes of death have not and likely will not be the subject of official state recording.’’

‘‘The role of individual death investigations and inquests as a regular part of the justice system was largely MISSING during the pandemic.’’

‘‘And so the bereaved were not able to rely on the form of accountability which the system provides in NORMAL times to find out what happened to their loved one and why it happened.’’

Thoughts

Shocking!

The ‘whitewash’ contiunes…

