Introduction

Powerful afternoon session from Module 10 ‘Impact on Society’ preliminary hearings with a focus on Jacob Bindman representing COVID-19 Bereaved Families for Justice Northern Ireland.

Testimony highlights

Impact of restrictions on traditional bereavement.

Disruption of death rights caused psychological and emotional harm.

No inquests allowed for apparent COVID-19 deaths.

Rule 9 request made to Coroner’s Service Northern Ireland.

NB: a Rule 9 is a request for additional information.

‘‘The impact of restrictions on traditional mourning ceremonies should not be underestimated.’’

‘The experience of our members was that their loved ones were ‘‘buried like a pauper ’’ while those with powerful friends appeared, at times, to many, to receive special treatment.’’

‘‘The issue of burial rights…transcends faith and tradition and remains one of the most painful aspects.’’

‘‘There appears to have been a deafult position in Northern Ireland of NOT holding inquests where COVID-19 was the APPARENT cause of death.’’

Thoughts

Brutal human rights depriving policy harms (by the inquires own submissions) inflicted the most serious damage on the most vulnerable who went on to die in greatest number allegedly from a new ‘awful’ disease with inquests to assertain true cause of death denied to families. How is that irrefutable evidence of a pandemic?

The ‘whitewash’ continues…

Please help share this information if you think it is important.

End