Biologyphenom

Biologyphenom

6 Comments

User's avatar
Jane's avatar
Jane
3h

Five years to the day I attended the funeral of an elderly friend who didn’t die of Covid. His wife was traumatised and alone at the front near her husband’s coffin. The remaining few of us were separated 6 feet apart. No touching, no comforting words, no hospitality afterwards - just forced back into our separate cars for the long journey home. Such bleak and unforgivable cruelty.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Claire's avatar
Claire
3h

The recent 'photographs' post was most shocking. After reading this, it just gets more shocking, more brutal... every time.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 biologyphenom
Substack
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture