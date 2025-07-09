Introduction

Briege Donaghy joined RQIA on 1 July 2021 as Chief Executive. The Regulation and Quality Improvement Authority (RQIA) is the independent body responsible for monitoring and inspecting the availability and quality of health and social care services in Northern Ireland.

‘‘There were no physical inspections undertaken until April 2020. RQIA conducted 44 physical inspections for nursing and residential care homes during the period April 2020-June 2020.’’

-Paragraph 128 of statetment

NB: There were just 3 inspections in April all on the 30th and to buildings with NO OCCUPANTS. (see Brenda Campell KC questions below).

‘‘The peak of the pandemic in care homes occured between late March and early May 2020 with the largest number of outbreaks and deaths reported April 2020.’’

‘‘Non-Covid-19 related ambulance/999 calls from care homes, attendances inEmergency Departments, and admissions of care home residents to HSC hospitals in Northern Ireland all fell to lower than average levels during March and April 2020, when compared to 2018 and 2019.’’

-Paragraph 289 of statement

Testimony highlights

Lack of inspection and oversight in care homes during lockdown.

a 70% reduction in activity compared to pre lockdown levels a ‘modest impact.’

‘‘The loss of physical inspections is a very significant matter.’’

Visiting restrictions

No RQIA action taken against any care home.

Pre-lockdown always open visiting.

‘‘It was a new idea, a new concept of restricting it.’’

‘‘If the same circumstances arose now would be more more likely to take enforcement action…i suspect so because sadly the (IPC) guidance is something people have become more familiar with.’’

DNACPR

Questions, Brenda Campbell KC. Northern Ireland COVID-19 Bereaved Families for Justice.

Ms.Donaghy unaware of concerns.

‘‘ Eddie Lynch notes early in the pandemic he was receiving concerns about blanket decisions being made about the treatment and care options available to older and vulnerable people.’’

‘‘Particular concern was older people feeling pressurised into signing DNACPRs…to be clear that was coming also from some care home managers.’’

- Brenda Campbell KC

‘‘Now that i am aware this is an issue, i’m sorry it is late in the day.’’

-Briege Donaghy

‘‘The CQC found…a worrying picture of poor involvement, poor record keeping, a lack of oversight and scrutiny of decisons being made.’’

-Brenda Campbell KC

Withdrawal of services

No GPs.

No social workers.

No family.

No inspections.

No independent oversight.

‘‘There were just 3 inspections in April.’’

Statement highlights

Notification reports

All cause deaths in care homes

Statistics

