UK COVID-19 inquiry|7 Jul 2025
Gillian Baranski, Chief Inspector, Care Inspectorate Wales.
Introduction
Gillian Baranski is the Chief Inspector of Care Inspectorate Wales. She joined the Welsh Government as Chief Executive of CAFCASS Cymru in November 2010 before becoming the Chief Inspector of Care Inspectorate Wales on 10 October 2016.
‘‘Between July and November 2020, Care Inspectorate Wales received seven requests to disclose data on deaths relating to Covid-19 in individual named care homes. These requests were received from relatives of people living in care homes, members of parliament or the Senedd and the media. Margaret Rooney, as the Information Asset Owner for Care Inspectorate Wales considered these should be refused and I agreed. This position was reached because between 12 March and 19 August 2020, providers were not only notifying the Inspectorate of deaths of people with confirmed Covid-19 but also suspected cases…
…These notifications did not necessarily reflect the cause of death included on death certificates.’’
Therefore, data on numbers of notifications of deaths at individual care homes could present an inaccurate picture…
…as some of these deaths may have been caused by other factors.
-Paragraph 180
Testimony highlights
Significant increases in neglect and physical abuse reports post 2020.
‘‘Concerns notifications increase by 24% in 2021. I was concerned that without the regular input of families and relatives visiting that we might see a drop off.’’
Death rate care homes
During the peak of the ‘pandemic’ April 2020 the death rate DOUBLED (1,231) yet just 9% (107) of all deaths recorded were ‘confirmed COVID.’ During this time already very frail residents (some rapidly discharged from hospital without safegurads+DNRs etc) were admittedly succuming to the brutal restrictions and could go on to be ‘suspected or confirmed COVID’ without seeing a GP nor even being tested. The inquiry and Ms.Baranski believes this was the ‘first wave of ‘COVID.’
Immediately after the ‘COVID vaccine’ rollout ‘COVID’ deaths increase to 46% of all deaths, the highest of the entire epidemic period! The inquiry and Ms.Baranski believes this was the ‘second wave of ‘COVID’ and the ‘vaccines’ saved us!?
‘‘It was very difficult to watch the January 2021 wave..until we had the vaccines..it seemed the epidemic was almost unstoppable.’’
Statement highlights
End of life
DNACPR
‘‘I was also acutely aware of the rights of people to be with family members and the sadness, loneliness and confusion people living in care homes could suffer when they were unable to be with their loved ones. People who were unable to visit their loved ones in a care home also suffered great distress and worry.’’
-Paragraph 252
‘‘On 20 May 2020 the Welsh Government issued `Interim guidance on delivering Covid-19 PCR testing in care homes.’’
-Paragraph 281
‘‘I stressed those care homes did not have access to medication supplies for end-of-life care, nor access to oxygen. I also queried whether Care Inspectorate Wales could be confident families understood the implications of a DNACPR.’’
-Paragraph 295
