Amanda Stocks is currently headteacher at Stirling Inclusion Support Services. Duriong lockdown she was Principal Teacher at Millhall. SISS work with children and young people with a range of additional support needs.

Lockdown impacts.

Anxiety increased due to ‘the virus.’

Staff anxious being around children not social distancing.

‘‘Some (children) naturally seek out a high five or a hug ..physical contact..they weren’t sure if that was ok or not.’’

‘‘Primary aged children find social distancing very very very difficult..they’d quite often come into staff space aswell.’’

‘‘It was anxiety provoking for people that happened.’’

‘‘Another issue was ventilation…windows were open during the winter.’’

Statement highlights

‘‘There were new rules around social distancing this meant that some children stayed away from staff (initially) and their peers; actually, demonstrating less physically dysregulated behaviours..

..There was confusion around this too for children as they would naturally seek appropriate physical contact from staff (i.e.a high five or a hug).’’

-Paragraph 6.3

‘‘l children experienced unprecedented times and resultant uncertainty. This meant that behaviours changed. Although not a health professional, | would argue that all children in the school exhibited anxiety; this presentation looked different in each individual..

..Some children became more withdrawn and were concerned with their health and hygiene measures.’’

-Paragraph 8.1

‘‘The wearing of face masks was a difficult area to navigate…

..Some people in the school community were exempt and this raised the anxiety of others who wanted them to be worn, and they expressed this concern verbally or on occasions by not wanting to work with others…

..Children largely adapted well to people communicating with masks on as this had become the new norm in all contexts.’’

‘‘Social distancing was an area that was difficult in the primary setting..

.. As previously stated, the week prior to the first lockdown saw children using fewer physical behaviours towards others..

..However, as they are primary children, social distancing was hard.’’

‘‘Throughout the pandemic they became uncertain about whether it was appropriate for contact that had happened previously such as a high five or a hug, yet they still required this.’’

-Pararaph 14.1

Lessons learned

‘‘The evolution in our use of technology so that support could be put in place is now more robust than before the pandemic, and offers flexibility if schools are closed for any reason. ‘‘

-Paragraph 19.2

Thoughts

Did you read or hear anything indicative of harms accruing from a deadly virus on children?

Mask issues.

Social distancing issues.

Behavioural changes.

Isolation harms.

Remote learning issues.

Online harms.

Long terms negative impacts from all of the above.

Clearly it wasn’t any pandemic harming children en mass but rather the actions of adults responsible for their wellbeing promoting and enforcing unscientific and illogical public ‘health’ diktats (eg-fewer staff, bubbles, masks, one way systems, windows open in winter). See Early Years Scotland members testimony at the Scottish COVID-19 inquiry here and School Leaders Scotland here.

‘‘The pandemic has had a lasting impact on children; some still display anxiety around transitions, hygiene, social anxiety, and viruses and this is a legacy that is still impacting on attendance, engagement, and dysregulation.’’

-Paragraph 16.1

Please help share this information.

