Introduction

Lyndon Lewis is the Head Teacher of Ysgol Hendrefelin School, a local authority maintained special school in Neath Port Talbot County Borough Council. He has been Head Teacher of Ysgol Hendrefelin since September 2019 and has worked in the teaching profession for 36 years.

‘‘Many children with learning difficulties were unable to follow social distancing requirements and also found it very difficult to wear masks.’’

-Paragraph 43 of statement

Testimony highlights

Lockdown/media propaganda impacts on vulnerable children.

Socially distanced walks by the seaside.

‘‘We had some children who would not come out of their bedrooms…and they’re parents couldn’t get them out of their bedrooms..

..because they were SO SCARED.’’

‘‘Specilaist staff..were able to COAX THEM TO COME OUT.’’

Starving in the name of COVID

Families would not leave home to shop for food after ‘testing positive.’

Social services and public ‘health’ would not go near.

Food parcels would be delivered. This was common practise.

‘‘The whole of the family had COVID and they didn’t have any food in the house.’’

Lasting impacts of lockdowns

Litereacy regression.

Increased anxiety levels.

Gaps in skills.

Loss of reading skills.

‘‘We’re still seeing the effects of the pandemic particularly on literacy.’’

‘‘We were having more children arriving at school who couldn’t read at all.’’

‘Fabulous staff’

Final comments

Going ‘above and beyond.’

Staff enforced COVID testing regime on vulnerable children.

‘‘We were very lucky to have such committed staff..caring staff…our staff were FABULOUS during the time.’’

‘‘Going above and beyond on a daily basis to support families.’’

‘‘I was lucky to have staff who really cared.’’

Statement highlights

‘‘The onset of the pandemic created an atmosphere of anxiety for all, including our pupils,many of whom already faced challenges related to anxiety.’’

-Paragraph 29

‘‘Regular discussions highlighted that some parents reported difficulties with their children often refusing to engage in outdoor activities or learning, leading to increased behaviourair concerns and stress within households..

..particularly when children resisted guidelines.

The school sought to support these families through garden visits, community walks, welfare checks, and therapy at home when restrictions permitted.’’

-Paragraph 30

‘‘Upon returning to school, many pupils exhibited heightened anxiety regarding social distancing measures, finding them overwhelming...

.. Eager to reconnect with classmates, some pupils showed reluctance to engage in physical activities.’’

-Paragraph 31

‘‘We had concerns about the impact that closing our school would have on children’s safety.’’

-Paragraph 33

‘‘Staff collaboration was vital in identifying pupils lacking adequate access to food or facing unmet basic needs during the pandemic.’’

-Paragraph 34

‘‘A particularly noticeable gap in reading levels among pupils, especially in Years 7 and 8, was identified, where..

..a greater number of students were reading below a chronological age of 5 years and 6 months within our moderate learning difficulties unit.’’

-Paragraph 40

‘‘The ongoing effects of the pandemic on literacy remain evident..

.. necessitating continued vigilance in monitoring trends and adapting strategies to support each pupil’s learning journey effectively.’’

-Paragraph 41

..Most of our children were also unable to test themselves and therefore..

..SLT staff would have to test the pupils. This was challenging and very stressful for staff as well as children.’’

-Paragraph 43

‘‘Classroom environments have generally reverted to conditions akin to those experienced prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.’’

-Paragraph 46

Lessons learned

‘‘In reflecting on strategies for future contingencies, it is paramount that we advocate for the continued attendance of pupils at school..

..albeit with appropriate safety measures in place.’’

-Paragraph 57

‘‘Our collective resilience and commitment to innovation can lead to a more inclusive educational system prepared for future uncertainties. ‘‘

-Paragraph 60

Thoughts

Pandemic...COVID….pandemic...COVID……doesn’t matter how many times these words are repeated the reality remains the harms inflicted on children and the real threats they faced were due to adults enforcing and promoting illogical public health ‘diktats’ upon them not any novel pathogen and by all accounts, they’d do it again! The denial psychosis in 2025 around policy harms is terrifying!

Please help share this information. This substack is now muted, blocked or ignored by every popular covid sceptic/medical freedom and ‘alt’ media outlet in the world!

End