Introduction

Professor Gillean McCluskey is Deputy Head of School (Faculty), Moray House School of Education and Sport; Interim Director, Centre for Research in Education, Inclusion and Diversity (CREID).

‘‘School closures, social distancing and face masks all affected key aspects of individual and social development.’’

‘‘These impacts were experienced by all children and young people.’’

-Paragraph 153 of statement

The ‘‘protecting the vulnerable’’ mantra shattered once again!

Testimony highlights

School closure impacts on special needs children.

Lack of access to crucial services and therapies.

Primary to secondary transitions disrupted.

They’re progress was disrupted in more ways that were detrimental than the general popultion..children with special needs were impacted more.’’

‘‘The consensus is school closures triggered by the pandemic have had a severely deterimenal effect on learning and attainment.’’

Statement highlights

‘‘There is consensus that the emergency school closures triggered by the pandemic have had a..

..severely detrimental effect on learning and attainment.’’

-Paragraph 29

‘‘Learning losses are likely to have long-term effects for individual children and significant long-term impact on widening inequalities in UK society.’’

-Paragraph 30

‘‘Across the UK, school attendance was negatively impacted by the pandemic. In England, for example, school attendance rates across primary, secondary and special schools are now lower than pre-pandemic, and the proportion of learners who have been `persistently absent’ (missed 10% or more of possible sessions, or 19 days over the course of a year/ one day a fortnight) or `severely absent’ (missed 50% or more of possible sessions)..

..has doubled.’’

-Paragraph 34

‘‘Learners themselves were generally supportive of face coverings in the early months of the pandemic..

..but were worried by how much they affected their communication and, importantly, continuity of learning itself.’’

‘‘Unintended consequences of NPIs affected all children and young people and in addition, disproportionately impacted on learners already known to face disadvantage in education.’’

-Paragraph 151

‘‘Early literacy development relies not just on phonics but on facial expression, lip reading, and social interaction…

..Teachers reported significant challenges in fostering phonological awareness, with children struggling to associate sounds with visual cues a critical aspect of early reading skills and confidence…

..Research highlighted teacher concerns about not being able to model words or demonstrate and check pronunciation because of mask wearing and limited face-to-face interaction.’’

-Paragraph 152

Thoughts

Expert testimony. ‘The pandemic’ did it. Chapter 405798. Bulk of oral evidence discussed digital exclusion and remote learning issues and ‘Long COVID’. The destruction of future generations due to policy decisions is plain for anyone to see and nothing to do with a novel virus.

‘‘Lockdowns , full and partial school closures negatively impacted many groups of learners with special needs and their academic progression. There are concerns that the lost opportunities were more substantial for children with the most complex or severe special needs.’’

-Paragraph 439 of statement

‘‘The use of face masks in schools and therapy sessions had an impact on supporting learners with communication and language difficulties.’’

-Paragraph 447 of statment

‘‘Individuals with special needs who had pre-existing anxiety and mental health difficulties were impacted more.’’

-Paragraph 451 of statement

‘‘School closure and remote learning had negative impacts on learners with special needs, with 80% of a selection of high-quality studies reporting a negative impact on emotional difficulties and worsening mental health.’’

-Paragraph 450 of statement

Page 125 of statement

SEND is defined as ‘children with special educational needs and disabilities’ which has increased 20% (+45,000) in Scotland since before lockdown.

Page 154 of statement

Understandably, increasing numbers of parents within the UK are now deciding to home school their children.

Lockdowns, social distancing and masks were (by admission) a crime against children adn were particularly harmful to vulnerable children who sadly went on to die most ‘‘involving COVID-19.’’ The fact no politician in the UK is calling this out and are all blatantly ignoring the UK inquiries should give everyone pause for reflection.

And where is the ‘alternative’ media reporting who should be piling pressure on the inquiries?

Please help share this information.

End