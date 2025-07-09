Introduction

Julie Parkinson is a member of the National Association for Care and Support Workers which is an independent advocate for care and support workers across the social care sector. Julie has worked in the care sector for 20 years, in both care home and domiciliary care contexts. At the beginning of lockdown she was working as the manager of her domiciliary care agency supporting adults with complex needs.

NB: Evidence of ‘vaccination’ harm not mentioned during oral evidence.

‘‘In the first instance, several staff did not want to be vaccinated, but ultimately, they were persuaded that this was in everyone's best interests.’’

‘‘One senior carer suffered severe side effects, and we made a yellow card report.’’

-Paragraph 29 of statement

‘‘Some of my staff took the booster vaccine despite not wanting to, and later they felt abused when the government reneged on the policy after NHS staff objected to it. By then, it was too late for them, as they had already had the booster vaccine under duress .’’

‘‘If I had then tried to enforce a policy of mandatory vaccination, I believe that several of my employees would have quit and I would have been short staffed.’’

-Paragraph 32

Testimony highlights

Difficult accessing medical care and treatment even for bedbound clients.

Lengthy call times when contacting GP practises.

‘‘The GP service was in disarray as well…they were overwhelmed with people who thought or might have had COVID…it was VERY VERY difficult to get doctors attention.’’

Experimental COVID ‘vaccinations’ accepted under duress

Staff became sceptictal of the ‘vaccines’ later on.

Coerced by no jab no job policy.

‘‘Later when there was a second wave of vaccinations there was alot more scepticism.’’

‘‘All of the staff took it under that circumstance, that they needed to have it in order to continue working.’’

Mask harms

Difficulties with mask wearing. Particularly for those deaf and with dementia.

‘‘When you are looking after someone who is elderly and vulnerable you want them to know you are happy and confident and that was all gone.’’

‘‘Someone with dementia..didn’t understand why they couldn’t see the face.’’

‘‘Masks became hot and damp on the face over this time period and staff had rashes on their skin.’’

-Paragraph 26

‘‘My employees and I found the face masks difficult to wear, particularly during the very hot summers, but we made sure to wear them despite our discomfort to protect our clients.’’

-Paragraph 44

Statement highlights

‘‘My agency did not lose a single member of staff or client to Covid-19, and none of my clients caught Covid-19 during the first wave.’’

-Paragraph 16

‘‘1 always recommended that my employees received the vaccine (and I still encouraged my staff to have covid and flu jabs), and initially I considered making mandatory vaccination my formal company policy.’’

‘‘When it came to the six-month booster, however, there was much more negative publicity, and some staff objected to having it.’’

-Paragraph 31

‘‘The impact of the visiting restrictions was devastating for many of my clients. One client who was shielding told me she felt like a prisoner in her own home.’’

-Paragraph 48

‘‘My employees and I were not required to enforce the visiting restrictions, and in any event we did not have to. I think that the news reports encouraging people to stay at home, and fears about passing the virus onto a loved one, were enough to keep everyone at home.’’

-Paragraph 51

‘‘I did not feel blamed or criticised for the spread of Covid-19, however I did feel bullied by the CQC.’’

-Paragraph 61

‘‘During the pandemic, everyone clapped on a Thursday at 8pm for key workers. I found it insulting.’’

-Paragraph 65

