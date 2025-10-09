Introduction

Duncan Burton is the Chief Nursing Officer (”CNO”) for England. A role which commenced July 2024. From September 2019 to April 2021 he was the Regional Chief Nurse for South East England.

In knowledge of the following in 2020 why would a government decide in 2021 to risk the health of future generations by injecting them with a fast tracked novel gene technology ‘vaccine’ with no long term safety data?

‘‘Weekly monitoring data from the NCMD showed no increase in child mortality in 2020 as compared to 2019.’’

-Paragraph 83 of statement

‘‘In England, child mortality dropped to its lowest level ever recorded during the first year of the pandemic.’’

-Paragraph 85 of statement

NB: The original image in statement was not very clear. Blue bar is 2020 (all child deaths) compared to yellow line which is 2019.

Testimony highlights

Under 18’s elective admissions.

Developmental impacts.

NHS backlogs for children and young people

Speech and language impacts worst.

Increasing need for support overall.

Increases in autism and ADHD diagnosis.

‘‘Demand has not gone down..demand has continued to go up after the pandemic.’’

Immunisation levels

Vaccines paused due to lockdown.

Vaccine hesistancy now developing.

Measles resurgent. NB: In 2024, there was one acute measles-related death reported in a young person in the UK who had other medical conditions.

‘‘I’m deeply concerned and in some ways terrified by some of the vaccine rates within children and young people.’’

How ‘COVID’ deaths were recorded in children.

This should be national scandal!

A ‘potential’ death if displaying ‘COVID’ symptoms.

Deaths of ANY cause within WEEKS of ‘COVID’ symptoms.

Deaths of KNOWN NON COVID cause if previously ‘infected.’

UNKNOWN cause of death but if in contact with someone else who tested postive within the prior 2 weeks = COVID

Babies who die after birth born to mothers with ‘positive test = COVID

Delayed presentation for OTHER diseases would still = COVID.

Injuries, infections and even suicides because of LOCKDOWN = COVID

Statement highlights

‘‘An NCMD analysis of deaths of children in England from Covid-19 during the first two years of the pandemic tragically estimated that 88 CYP died of Covid-19 in England during the first 26 months of the pandemic…

..80% of whom had a life-limiting condition, and 90% had an underlying chronic condition.’’

-Paragraph 84

There were exemptions to universal masking for:

‘‘Young children under 11 years of age (UKHSA did not recommend face covering for children under the age of 3 for safety reasons.’’

-Paragraph 105a

‘‘People with learning disabilities face significant health inequalities compared with the rest of the population. Despite suffering greater ill-health…

..people with a learning disability, autism, or both often experience poorer access to healthcare.’’

-Paragraph 137

‘‘GP contacts for children aged 1-14 years declined by over 50% in the first Covid-19 wave (March to June 2020), more than for young people aged 15-24. Face-to-face contacts for people under 25 fell by 88%, with a decline of over 90% for children aged 1-14.’’

-Paragraph 148

‘‘GP CYP referrals declined significantly following the onset of the pandemic (from 119,177 in February 2020 to 20,325 in April 2020).’’

-Paragraph 152

‘‘In August 2022, further data suggested..

..the children’s waiting list size was increasing at twice the rate of the adult list.’’

-Paragraph 303

‘‘Vaccines are not mandated for CYP in England, and a parent may refuse consent to any or all vaccines for a child. Children under the age of 16 may be able to provide consent to a vaccine, but competence to give consent is assessed by the healthcare professional on a case by case basis. Young people over the age of 16 do not need parental consent provided they have capacity. Consent is required for vaccines given within schools.’’

-Paragraph 441

‘‘At the start of Wave 1, there was concern amongst clinicians that Covid-1 9 would have a disproportionate impact on people with a learning disability or people with autism. Statistics from 2018/2019 suggested that 41% of people with a learning disability who died, had died as a result of a respiratory condition. People with a learning disability may have co-morbidities, in particular higher prevalence of asthma, diabetes, and of being obese or underweight; all these factors made people with a learning disability more vulnerable to Covid-19.’’

-Paragraph 466

‘‘On 9 July 2020 NCMD published a briefing which signalled..

..there was a concerning signal that child suicide deaths may have increased during thee first 56 days of lockdown.’’

-Paragrapg 649

‘‘Data on the number of referrals for CYP Long Covid services were collected from March 2021 to June 2022. However, the results were not published because:

a. The small numbers could lead to identification

-Paragraph 708

‘‘Vulnerable children, and children from disadvantaged backgrounds, in particular, were impacted by school closures.’’

-Paragraph 763

‘‘The pandemic has had a significant impact on the mental health needs of CYP in England.’’

-Paragraph 816

List of graphs in statement

Thankfully no increases in cancer but some alarming data on neurological conditions, injuries and eating disorders and overall increasing wait lists.

Media reports

There was a BBC report of this testimony.

Thoughts

The disturbing fact of the lockdown is children and young people harmed the most from the restrictions (those with underlying conditions and learning disabilities) died the most ‘‘involving COVID-19.’’ With the erroneous ‘virus’ death recording as outlined above how can any of this be taken seriously as proof of pandemia and not instead something much worse?

See Director of Royal Mencap Jackie O’Sullivans testimony at the UK COVID-19 inquiry here.

‘‘The parents of a TEENAGE person with a learning disability got a letter asking them to agree to a DNACPR.’’

See Tressa Burke, CEO of Glasgow Disability Alliance testimony at the Scottish COVID-19 inquiry here.

‘‘We discovered through our regular calls to our members that some had been telephoned by their GP surgery seeking their consent to withhold treatment should they become ill with COVID. This included young disabled parents, disabled people with long term conditions and/or illnesses, sometimes stable conditions like cerebral palsy, individuals with autism..

..where it’s unclear how their condition limited their potential to benefit from treatment, and older people.’’

‘‘Deaf, disabled and older people were targeted for DNR’s — including without their knowledge or consent.’’

