Introduction

Claire Dorer, OBE is the Chief Executive Officer of the National Association of Special Schools (NASS) a role held since March 2005. NASS is a membership association for special schools that are not maintained by loca lauthorities. At the time of writing it has over 450 member schools and organisations across England and Wales.

NB: Harms from masks not discussed during the quick 34mins of oral evidence.

‘‘Many children picked up on the anxiety in the adults around them and there were practical changes to accommodate, such as social distancing, handwashing and, later..

..the use of masks, which were very difficult for some children.’’

-Paragraph 36 of statement

‘‘When wearing masks was introduced for adults in schools, many schools recognised the problems of children not being able to see the face of the staff members working with them..

..For children with hearing impairments, staff wearing masks denied them the opportunity to read lips and facial expressions. Autistic children found it distressing not to be able to see the familiar faces of staff members in full.’’

-Paragraph 39 of statement

Testimony highlights

Special schools not required to close during lockdown.

Bubbles reduced attendance.

Statement highlights

‘‘Across the wider sector, we saw most schools able to accommodate between 50-75% of their usual student numbers during the first lockdown.’’

-Paragraph 32

‘‘In general, online learning was not highly effective for the majority of our children.’’

-Paragraph 49

‘‘Social distancing was an impossibility for many of our children as they required very ‘hands on’ care with adults remaining in close proximity.’’

-Paragraph 61

‘‘This wish to put the needs of children first left some staff feeling extremely vulnerable.’’

-Paragrpah 63

‘‘Testing was extremely distressing to many children with SEN who could not tolerate the sensation of the swan in their throat or up their nostrils.’’

-Paragraph 65

‘‘In the event of a future pandemic, | think it is likely that special schools would do all they can to stay open to as many children as possible.’’

-Paragraph 81

‘‘NASS saw several excellent special school leaders step away from the role in the aftermath of the pandemic. Some had concluded that they were not willing or able to manage the stresses of the role and felt exhausted and burnt out by their pandemic experiences.’’

-Paragraph 84

Thoughts

I’d like to point out for Module 8 the word ‘CRIME’ has been added to the UK COVID-19 inquiry introductory slide which has not featured previously. Lockdowns, masks and testing clearly fit the definition as they all caused harm.

Thanks for stopping by.

All feedback welcome.

End