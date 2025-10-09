Introduction

Professor Steve Turner is President of the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health and has been in this role since March 2024. Prior to that he was RCPCH Registrar from Spring 2021 to Spring 2024 and RCPCH Officer for Scotland from 2016 to early 2021. Currently a consultant paediatrician in general and respiratory paediatrics at Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital.

..The direct impact of the COVID-19 virus on babies, children and young people was minimal…

…but the indirect impact on their physical and mental health and well-being, their education and their health services is still very acute, We are now seeing how damaging a lack of prioritisation can be to the holistic needs of babies, children and young people.’ ’

-Paragraph 46 of statement

Testimony highlights

No consideration given on lockdown impacts on children.

Children now suffer long term consequences due to decisions made by adults.

‘‘There was not enough consideration given to the INNUMERABLE, HARMFUL ‘indirect harms’ that was done to them as a consequence of the provisions made around COVID.’’

‘‘I was in clinic on Monday seeing five and six year old’s who are still not toilet trained.’’

‘‘Children continue TODAY to suffer from what we did during the pandemic.’’

Children ‘‘grounded’’ in lockdown

No recognition on the suffering of children by government.

Harms caused to children DELIBERATE.

Clinical abandonment led to ‘anxieties’.

Healthy children developed mental health problems after lockdown.

‘‘What was being done DELIBERATELY to children and young people, KNOWINGLY and WANTINGLY recognising all of the harm that it (lockdown) was doing and there is a whole list on indirect harms that were done.’’

‘‘There were children who DIDN’T have mental health problems before COVID but these emerged.’’

Lethal consequences of lockdown for children

Harms from restrictions on children disproportionate.

An ‘unprecedented’ >50% reduction in EMERGENCY admissions.

‘Stay at home’ messaging resulted in delayed presentations which was killing more children than ‘COVID.’ eg; 9 deaths from cancer and sepsis.

Unidagnosed cancers.

Pediatric staff redeployed to care for adults.

Climbing wait lists.

‘‘The benefits are OVERSHADOWED by the NEGATIVE consequences. First and foremost if the direct impact on their health.’’

‘‘In Scotland children’s emergency department attendances fell proportionately more than any other age group. This raises concern that children with CRITICAL ILLNESSES were not accessing health services..therefore suffering potentially avoidable harm.’’

Second lockdown

Despite knowledge of lockdown harms on children this was ignored.

No impact assessment.

Sick children not vulnerable to ‘COVID.’

Increases in anorexia and an ‘unprecedented’ mental health crises.

‘‘Come second lockdown Christmas 2020 the same thing was done even though we KNEW children mercifully were spared from the harm that came from COVID.’’

‘‘Even my most sick patients..these vulnerable children were remarkably unaffected.’’

‘‘We KNEW mental health was going up we had seen so many young people coming in with anorexia we KNEW we were doing LOADS OF HARM an yet we did exactly the same thing.’’

No need for shielding

Anxiety caused by fear around ‘COVID.’

‘‘We KNEW very early on children who’ve had kidney transplants who's immune system is suppressed..the virus bounced off them.’’

The next pandemic in children and Project Pegasus

Here is yet ANOTHER very troubling remark that the next pandemic may effect children. This was also stated by Stuart Gayle KC recently at the Scottish COVID-19 inquiry. A prelude of what is to come?

Next pandemic may effect children who’s health has been impacted lockdowns.

Project Pegasus has been modelling the scenario.

‘I think if the next pandemic effects children more than adults then i think we are in a real problem.’’

‘‘Project Pegasus has been looking at that today.’’

Statement highlights

‘‘The College was clear early in the pandemic that COVID-19 did not severely harm the vast majority of children and young people.’’

-Paragraph 14

‘‘The College was vocal on safeguarding issues during lockdown and the needs of vulnerable children not being met.’’

‘‘The rise in behavioural issues in school with children after periods of lockdown is inextricably linked with both mental health as well as the growing waiting lists we now see for neurodevelopmental assessment.’’

-Paragraph 32

‘‘The majority of children with asthma, diabetes, epilepsy, and kidney disease do not need to continue to shield and could, for example, return to school as they reopened. It also noted the inclusions of many children with conditions such as cerebral palsy and scoliosis, for whom

..the benefits of school in terms of access to therapies and developmental support outweigh the risk of infection.’’

-Paragraph 33

‘‘The RCPCH reviewed the evidence base around the impact of the SARS-CoV-2 infection on children and young people with comorbidities, concluding that the vast majority of children with conditions including asthma, cystic fibrosis, diabetes,epilepsy and kidney diseases..

..were not clinically extremely vulnerable.

-Paragraph33

‘‘One of the biggest impacts we saw..

..was the redeployment of paediatric staff and the use of paediatric inpatient clinic space for adult COVID- 19 patients.’’

-Paragraph 38

‘‘Reports of poor mental health, including depression and anxiety, domestic violence, and concerns about suicide, all increased during the lockdown, again disproportionately affecting the most disadvantaged families.”

-Paragraph 41

Thoughts

Children sacrificed at the altar of ‘COVID’ not just in the UK but on a global scale. The ‘protecting the vulnerable’ narrative exposed yet again as it was admittedly the punishing lockdown restrictions posing the greatest risk to children’s health resulting in many tragic deaths!

I remember plenty of people the world over protested lockdown from 2020 lauded as conspiracy theorists by the media, some even arrested.. now the facts are in, who wants to know? Why are you still not protesting, heads now held high demanding accountability?

One of the few offical admissions today that indeed …mistakes were not made!

The ‘whitewash’ inquiry continues….

Please help share this information.

